Nicki Minaj Disses “The Blacks” While Praising White Media, Earns Herself A Dragging

Nicki Minaj wasn’t here for Wendy Williams, pointing out her husband’s criminal past and blasted the talk show host on her Apple Music, Queen Radio show. Nicki went even further and decided to diss “the Blacks” while praising media and is now getting called out for it.

Nicki’s beef with her coverage the media is no secret calling out the likes of Joe Budden, Funk Flex, or even unleashing her fan base, the Barbs, on journalists and bloggers. Minaj might have bitten off more than she can chew this time. In a now-deleted Tweet, Minaj shared a video recorded by a Minaj fan account, of course, featuring E’s show Nightly Pop talking about the incident.

Honoring her new last name, she kept it real petty with her caption for the Tweet stating:

“What the white ppl post. >>>>>> The blacks only post the few seconds where I raise my voice to push their narrative. 😉😛😘#QueenRadio is back in a few days. Stay tuned.”

Well, for one, she needs to capitalize the B in Blacks, but we definitely understand why “the Blacks” feel the way they do. Especially when you are caping for a man with the past her husband has.

You can peep all of the ether that was thrown her way in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz