Nike Unveils Earned Edition NBA Uniforms [Photos]

To honor the teams who have locked in a playoff spot for the NBA 2018-2019 season Nike has curated capsuled jerseys. And they are pretty litty.

As part of the Earned Edition collection the global sportswear brand has remixed the uniforms of 16 teams which include fan favorites Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, The Utah Jazz and Philadelphia 76ers. The new looks, which are variations of each team’s Statement or City Edition uniforms, aim to supply fans with a tangible claim to both their team’s heritage and current success streak.

Select teams will debut their uniforms on-court as a part of the NBA’s annual Christmas Day lineup of games (get the schedule here). Other participating teams will begin wearing their Earned Edition uniforms in games soon after.

The Nike NBA Earned Edition uniforms will be available December 19 in limited quantities on nike.com and store.nba.com as well as at team retailers and select retail partners.

Photo: Nike