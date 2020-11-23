Playboi Carti Says His Album ‘Whole Lotta Red’ Is “Turned In,” Twitter Is Hyped

Hip-Hop’s latest man of mystery, Playboi Carti latest Instagram post, had some interesting news regarding his highly-anticipated album Whole Lotta Red that has his fans losing their sh*t.

Following the release of his GQ feature, the Magnolia rapper shared some BTS shots of the shoot on Instagram today (Nov.23) with the caption reading “<3 Album.TuRneD iN .” That revelation definitely differs from his response in the GQ story where he said, “we’ll see,” when he was asked if the music which he describes as “alternative” and “psyched out” was coming out this year?

Carti even hopped on Instagram Live and played a snippet of a new song that also has social media buzzing.

As with any news Carti shares, his fans, who are very passionate about the artist, were excited to hear that they could be listening to Carti’s new project being released by ASAP Mob‘s AWGE Label at the end of the year. After the revelation, Carti’s fans took to Twitter to express their understandable excitement about Whole Lotta Red being done and submitted.

You can peep the reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Matt Jelonek / Getty