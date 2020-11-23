Playboi Carti Says His Album ‘Whole Lotta Red’ Is “Turned In,” Twitter Is Hyped

Hip-Hop’s latest man of mystery, Playboi Carti latest Instagram post, had some interesting news regarding his highly-anticipated album Whole Lotta Red that has his fans losing their sh*t.
Following the release of his GQ feature, the Magnolia rapper shared some BTS shots of the shoot on Instagram today (Nov.23) with the caption reading “<3 Album.TuRneD iN .” That revelation definitely differs from his response in the GQ story where he said, “we’ll see,” when he was asked if the music which he describes as “alternative” and “psyched out” was coming out this year?
Carti even hopped on Instagram Live and played a snippet of a new song that also has social media buzzing.
🚨 NEW CARTI 🚨pic.twitter.com/g2vQH0XtgM
— XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 23, 2020
As with any news Carti shares, his fans, who are very passionate about the artist, were excited to hear that they could be listening to Carti’s new project being released by ASAP Mob‘s AWGE Label at the end of the year. After the revelation, Carti’s fans took to Twitter to express their understandable excitement about Whole Lotta Red being done and submitted.
You can peep the reactions in the gallery below.
Photo: Matt Jelonek / Getty
1. Heard you.
BUT IM NOT GON MISS CARTI DROPP IN— Big Jannes 🦃🍁💫 (@JannesHache) November 23, 2020
2. Sound the alarm.
Playboi Carti announces that he has turned in his album.— 🔴 (@Cartiverse) November 23, 2020
WHOLE LOTTA RED IS ALMOST HERE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/dbuAHh0OPK
3. Oh?
Playboi Carti just previewed new song on IG Live pic.twitter.com/erEtVukk4N— Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) November 23, 2020
4. Lol not Goku
This what carti looked like previewing that song pic.twitter.com/7eI026Av0l— oli＊ (@k2spritebeans) November 23, 2020
5.
DROP THIS SHIT RIGHT NOW @playboicarti pic.twitter.com/tM23GnaNoC— jord (@wokeuplikeuzi) November 23, 2020
6. Your patience is about to rewarded.
Being a Carti fan this whole year been such a roller coaster of emotions🤧 pic.twitter.com/IcFFhmJGk5— Tayksintern➐ (@tayksintern) November 23, 2020
7.
Carti just previewed this shit on Live and it’s not that mumbling baby voice bullshit😭🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/urDaeQqQKX— Tayksintern➐ (@tayksintern) November 23, 2020
8. LOL
why they got carti posing like he batman or sum 💀 pic.twitter.com/zGpm5IDSoP— Sithpost ❄️ (@TheRuleOfTwo) November 23, 2020
9. Howling
watch out carti! pic.twitter.com/h8WZpfkwuO— brandon (@brndxi) November 23, 2020
10.
Playboi Carti: “Album. TuRneD iN .”— NEWCHXPPA (@newchxppa) November 23, 2020
Me: pic.twitter.com/dgB2UZvmym
11.
CARTI WENT LIVE , HE LOOKED SO BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/DGAXN34Qx3— jordy ༊*· (@pierresluver) November 23, 2020