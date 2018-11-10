Pray For Markelle Fultz: Jimmy Butler Traded To The Sixers, NBA Twitter Is In Shambles

The Jimmy Butler era with the Minnesota Timberwolves is a wrap. Sources say the NBA All-Star has been traded to the Philadelphia Sixers.
Philly gave up some young talent, shipping Robert Covington and Dario Saric to the Timberwolves.
Also, a 2022 second round draft pick for the Timberwolves is part of the deal.
With Jimmy Buckets on the squad, the already playoff contending Sixers become that more dangerous. Ben Simmons still needs a jumper, stat, though. Oh yeah, the Sixers got Justin Patton and the T-Wolves got Jerryd Bayless, too.
The jokes Markelle Fultz jokes are already litty. See the best NBA Twitter reactions in the gallery.
