Pray For Markelle Fultz: Jimmy Butler Traded To The Sixers, NBA Twitter Is In Shambles

The Jimmy Butler era with the Minnesota Timberwolves is a wrap. Sources say the NBA All-Star has been traded to the Philadelphia Sixers.

Minnesota has agreed to a deal to send Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia for a package that includes Robert Covington and Dario Saric, league sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 10, 2018

Philly gave up some young talent, shipping Robert Covington and Dario Saric to the Timberwolves.

Also, a 2022 second round draft pick for the Timberwolves is part of the deal.

Timberwolves send Jimmy Butler and Justin Patton to Philadelphia for Dario Saric, Robert Covington and a 2022 second-round pick, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/IRWEHmQUz4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 10, 2018

With Jimmy Buckets on the squad, the already playoff contending Sixers become that more dangerous. Ben Simmons still needs a jumper, stat, though. Oh yeah, the Sixers got Justin Patton and the T-Wolves got Jerryd Bayless, too.

Sources: Philadelphia's Jerryd Bayless has also been traded to Minnesota as part of Jimmy Butler deal. Covington/Saric/Bayless/2022 2nd for Butler and Patton. https://t.co/qSvFzjG5BU — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 10, 2018

The jokes Markelle Fultz jokes are already litty. See the best NBA Twitter reactions in the gallery.

Markelle Fultz realizing he got to deal with Jimmy Butler everytime he airball a three… pic.twitter.com/p2auz8lB5J — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 10, 2018

Photo: Getty