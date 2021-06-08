HHW Gaming: These Professional Athletes Will Hand You Ls In Video Games

Sponsored By Verizon
Professional athletes are not only amazing at what they do in their respective sports, but they also hand out Ls in their favorite video games as well.
As gaming becoming even more popular, more athletes are now showcasing their skills in the cyber world and showing they can compete with the best of them when they are not on the football field, pitch, track, or basketball court.
Professional athletes are naturally competitive by nature, and when the lights dim in the arena, that does not mean the drive to be the best turns off. Instead, they keep those competitive juices flowing by hopping in their gaming chairs, putting on a headset, and pick up the sticks to virtually school opponents in their favorite video games.
Thanks to the streaming services like Twitch, fans get to watch their favorite athletes from across the sports world take on other gamers who are no slouch when it comes to the virtual arena.
We took the liberty of highlight the athletes former and current who love to hop on their PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC and hand out Ls to those who have the audacity to talk smack to them on social media.
You can peep them all in the gallery below.
—
Photo: Phillip Faraone / Getty
1. Devin BookerSource:Getty
Devin Booker is currently leading his Phoenix Suns on a spirited playoff run, but he dishes out pain virtually when he is not getting buckets. The shooting guard/small forward is a huge Call of Duty fan, and you can catch him Twitch going ham on the competition.
D Book’s passion for gaming began at a young age, and just like everyone else, he would hit local retailers to line up for the newest Call of Duty. It only grew from there, so much that he reached out to professional Call of Duty player “Nadeshot” to get tips on setting up his new house to optimize his gaming experience.
He’s also pretty good at NBA 2K. He put those skills on display during the inaugural NBA 2K Players Tournament and took home the chip.
Now that’s serious.
2. Chad “Ocho Cinco” JohnsonSource:Instagram
Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson is retired from the NFL, but he is still one of the fiercest junk food devouring competitors on the planet.
Johnson is no longer making defensive backs look silly on the football field. He instead is refocusing that energy in the video game realm. His love for gaming is well-known amongst his peers and fans. You can catch Johnson handing out Ls in Madden, Call of Duty, and FIFA, which he has a strong love for.
Johnson never backs down from a challenge, and if you call him out on social media, he will take you up on that offer. In fact, one fan found that out the hard way after challenging him to a game of FIFA on Twitter. Johnson actually flew home to Miami from the Bahamas, drove to the fan’s house, and demolished him in the game.
You gotta love Ocho Cinco. You can watch him beat the brakes off opponents in FIFA on his Twitch channel.
3. JuJu Smith-SchusterSource:Instagram
JuJu Smith-Schuster could be considered the biggest Fortnite player in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver doesn’t hide his love for the highly addictive game. He spends a good portion of his free time playing the game on Twitch and is honestly one of the most popular professional athletes on the streaming platform.
Schuster was also a part of the epic stream involving professional gamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Travis Scott, and Drake breaking Twitch’s viewer record and honestly helped put the gamer on the map.
4. Gordon HaywardSource:Instagram
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is A GAMER. His love for the medium began with classic video games like Contra and Duck Hunt. Hayward began to compete in local Halo tournaments with friends and then shifted his attention to PC gaming.
Now, you can Hayward on Twitch playing games like Valorant, Overwatch, League of Legends, and Fortnite while handling babysitting duties.
5. Erica BougardSource:Instagram
The ladies got game as well. Professional Nike track & Field Athlete and 5 time US National indoor/outdoor Champion Erica Bougard proves that.
Relatively new on the scene, don’t let the fact that she is a bit green fool you. She will definitely give you the business. Her game of choice is Call of Duty Warzone, and you can catch her going ham on the competition on her Twitch channel that is steadily on the rise.
Another cool fact about her, she is also starting her own girl’s gamer group, so be on the lookout for that.
6. Karl-Anthony TownsSource:Getty
Minnesota Timberwolves all-star big man Karl-Anthony Towns aka KAT is a formidable force on the court and the virtual world.
Towns is a huge fan of Call of Duty, his love for the franchise began when he played the first game in the iconic first-person shooter franchise on PC. Speaking with Hip-Hop Wired exclusively, Towns tooted his own horn, revealing he feels he’s better than his NBA brethren when it comes to gaming.
KAT has not been active on his Twitch channel but that doesn’t mean he isn’t picking up the sticks still. He also dabbles in some Fortnite as well.
7. Ben SimmonsSource:Instagram
Philadephia Sixers guard Ben Simmons takes his gaming just as seriously as his play on the court. Simmons is a big-time Call of Duty player, and he puts his love for the game on display during his Twitch streaming sessions.
Simmons is so serious about gaming that he also joined the popular Esports and entertainment organization FaZe Clan as an ambassador and investor. Of course, Simmons also plays NBA 2K, and you can always count on him yearly call out Ronnie 2K when he feels his 2K rating is too low.
You can check out Simmons getting busy in Call of Duty on his Twitch channel.
8. Anthony DavisSource:Instagram
Los Angeles Lakers big man and NBA champion Anthony Davis is currently watching the NBA Playoffs from the comfort of his home, but now he has plenty of free time to enjoy his other passion, and that is gaming.
Davis is a huge fan of NBA 2K and has graced the cover of the no.1 basketball video game franchise twice. He is also a huge fan of Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto Online. One of his Twitch play sessions was playing GTA Online because of what he did to a player who was wearing a Steph Curry jersey in the game.