Quavo Swears He Didn’t Cheat On Saweetie With Reginae Carter, Birkin Bag Twitter Investigates

To be a rapper in 2020 means your personal business belongs to the streets. Case in point, Quavo is denying rumors that he was caught cheating on his girlfriend Saweetie with Reginae Carter.

Last night, like most Hip-Hop heads, Quavo was tuned in to the Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane VERZUZ. After dropping a frosty emoji into the comments, comedian Gerald Huston hopped in and asked if he was banging Reginae Carter.

Nigga rlly snitched on quavo in front of 1.7 million ppl 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OICbHk4cTx — temi ⛹🏿 (@drippyxdrank) November 20, 2020

That’s it. No types of receipts, pure hearsay, and that’s all it took for the rumor that the Migos rapper cheated on his girlfriend to go viral. In fact, Lil Wayne’s daughter is actually dating YFN Lucci.

Well the loud and wrong were obviously making enough noise that Quavo felt he had to address the situation.

Nevertheless, many in the Twitterverse are acting like this troll was a fact. And no surprise, since Twitter is the land of the petty, the Internets made sure to point out that today is Future’s birthday. Bruh…

