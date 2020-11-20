Quavo Swears He Didn’t Cheat On Saweetie With Reginae Carter, Birkin Bag Twitter Investigates

To be a rapper in 2020 means your personal business belongs to the streets. Case in point, Quavo is denying rumors that he was caught cheating on his girlfriend Saweetie with Reginae Carter.
My Set Up! pic.twitter.com/QbY4T0KfLV
— QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) November 16, 2020
Last night, like most Hip-Hop heads, Quavo was tuned in to the Jeezy vs. Gucci Mane VERZUZ. After dropping a frosty emoji into the comments, comedian Gerald Huston hopped in and asked if he was banging Reginae Carter.
Nigga rlly snitched on quavo in front of 1.7 million ppl 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/OICbHk4cTx
— temi ⛹🏿 (@drippyxdrank) November 20, 2020
That’s it. No types of receipts, pure hearsay, and that’s all it took for the rumor that the Migos rapper cheated on his girlfriend to go viral. In fact, Lil Wayne’s daughter is actually dating YFN Lucci.
Well the loud and wrong were obviously making enough noise that Quavo felt he had to address the situation.
Nevertheless, many in the Twitterverse are acting like this troll was a fact. And no surprise, since Twitter is the land of the petty, the Internets made sure to point out that today is Future’s birthday. Bruh…
Peep some of the wilder takes below.
1.
Quavo cheated on her? Yh men are the weakest links. pic.twitter.com/2DaT9l4E9j— 🤍 (@divineeeax) November 20, 2020
2. Must we always bring Future up.
Quavo cheated on Saweetie😂❄️— CHIEF, THE DADDY™🦁👳 (@Chief_umar) November 20, 2020
Offset Cheated on Cardi B
Migos are receiving daily lectures from Lord Future pic.twitter.com/aNKwz1rujh
3.
When Quavo sent '❄️' this is what he meant pic.twitter.com/peg8yJQnSk— Ayo ǝɥʇ Kiժժ 🐺 (@Jae4PF) November 20, 2020
4.
Not3s cheated on his pregnant wife,Quavo cheating on Saweetie, International mens week and to top it off today is Future's birthday😭😂 you can't beat this man https://t.co/Lk11okDddr— bby birkin. (@nabutiluzoe) November 20, 2020
5.
Saweetie crying to Cardi B about Quavo.— G. (@MEXYD00) November 20, 2020
Cardi: pic.twitter.com/DJWB0PVDXd
6.
Quavo cheated? it’s my time pic.twitter.com/4Oz1n4AsgW— Milliż❄️ (@YBMillian21) November 20, 2020
7.
quavo cheated? birkin bag twitter in the mud— Tomi (@TomyyO_) November 20, 2020
8.
Saweetie waking up Quavo after looking on the TimeLine pic.twitter.com/HoKsweltsz— Daanyaal (@DaanyaalRehmani) November 20, 2020
9.
Quavo and Not3s making a fool of themselves for cheating on Saweetie and Aliyah. Plus Dutchavelli setting the weakest IG password.— ™️ (@ma_breezyy) November 20, 2020
What a week🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/x70N9jsCHc
10.
How do I involve myself n tell twitter Quavo fucked me https://t.co/GaBUzuadFi pic.twitter.com/XgdHpKIXiu— This video (@wass_N_krud) November 20, 2020
11.
HELLO? @QuavoStuntin pic.twitter.com/q02FCPoIRc— certifiedluvabean (@beeeaanz) November 20, 2020
12.
Saweetie waking up Quavo after scrolling through her tl😭 pic.twitter.com/dqNxz9olRJ— Milliż❄️ (@YBMillian21) November 20, 2020