Black or White Hair Heist?: Mulatto’s Problematic Name & More Has Twitter In Shambles

Rapper Mulatto was born Alyssa Michelle Stephens in Columbus, Ohio but raised in College Park, Atlanta. Despite being the inaugural winner of Jermaine Dupri’s The Rap Game reality show way back in 2016, her name is trending on Twitter right now due to its problematic history—and because of some pilfered hair, allegedly.

Per Big Latto as she goes by, too, she as bullied for being light-skinned and embraced the offensive name as her rap moniker. The name gets the side since a “mulatto” Is a how the children who were the products of white slavemasters raping their slaves were recorded on documents of record.

But since rapper Mulatto has been getting more notoriety lately—she was part of 2020’s XXL Freshman cover—there are people just recognizing there really is a rapper going by that name. But this latest lip can be traced to another “This you?” moment when after asserting her Blackness, a receipt was dug up here Mulatto said she didn’t consider herself white or Black.

Yeah, that’ll do it. There’s also some banter about a stolen wig.

LMAO😂twitter bullying mulatto cus she “stole” a wig from a woman without promoting it >>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/zfF7hD4psD — Derrian🧞‍♂️ (@DvbbinD) November 22, 2020

So of course, Mulatto and all the struggle attached is being discussed at length on Twitter with plenty of jokes and slander in the mix.

Peep some of the most poignant below.