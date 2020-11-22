Black or White Hair Heist?: Mulatto’s Problematic Name & More Has Twitter In Shambles

Rapper Mulatto was born Alyssa Michelle Stephens in Columbus, Ohio but raised in College Park, Atlanta. Despite being the inaugural winner of Jermaine Dupri’s The Rap Game reality show way back in 2016, her name is trending on Twitter right now due to its problematic history—and because of some pilfered hair, allegedly.
Per Big Latto as she goes by, too, she as bullied for being light-skinned and embraced the offensive name as her rap moniker. The name gets the side since a “mulatto” Is a how the children who were the products of white slavemasters raping their slaves were recorded on documents of record.
But since rapper Mulatto has been getting more notoriety lately—she was part of 2020’s XXL Freshman cover—there are people just recognizing there really is a rapper going by that name. But this latest lip can be traced to another “This you?” moment when after asserting her Blackness, a receipt was dug up here Mulatto said she didn’t consider herself white or Black.
This u?pic.twitter.com/RnMhGKPj4k https://t.co/7q8m0AZNwC
— rah (@ohnoameerah) November 21, 2020
Yeah, that’ll do it. There’s also some banter about a stolen wig.
LMAO😂twitter bullying mulatto cus she “stole” a wig from a woman without promoting it >>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/zfF7hD4psD
— Derrian🧞♂️ (@DvbbinD) November 22, 2020
So of course, Mulatto and all the struggle attached is being discussed at length on Twitter with plenty of jokes and slander in the mix.
Peep some of the most poignant below.
‘ Mulatto’ is such an outdated and such a derogatory word. I’m literally so embarrassed for the rapper who has that name and thinks it’s cute.
— al (@warwickscigaret) November 22, 2020
1.
Who could have predicted that a woman named Mulatto would change back and forth from considering herself Black or not depending on the interview/opportunity? pic.twitter.com/PAp7kuzg7j— Knowbody Raps (@KnowbodysTweets) November 22, 2020
2.
Not mulatto getting ratio’ed left and right 😭 pic.twitter.com/MnbOJpgTyf— Cocc (@likeabeautician) November 22, 2020
3.
look at old slave census of your ancestors, seeing the mother and then her children classified as mulatto knowing she was raped by her slave master.... why would someone ever think that mulatto would be a cool nickname ?— Leah.✨ (@LeahLimePie_Xo) November 22, 2020
i dont get it ?????
4.
Y’all risking coronavirus to see MULATTO? pic.twitter.com/mWXfAuvU1l— Michaela Pratt (@SheDougla) November 22, 2020
5.
I wake up to seeing someone call Mulatto a Bundle Bandit and a Lacefront Looter 😭🥴💀— Homosexual rigamarole (@CALLme_MARS) November 22, 2020
6.
Wait. There is a rapper named Mulatto in the year of our lord 2020?!????? pic.twitter.com/59tfihTnpW— Calmye West ✊🏾🤎🏁🇪🇷 (@BreezyxBrisa) November 22, 2020
7. just saying…
Me sipping coffee this morning, watching y’all quarrel over Mulatto when this is exactly the type of controversy she wanted in order to elevate her status. It’s working. *sip sip* also, it’s not coffee. It’s wine. pic.twitter.com/KXWpnadYwG— marc_rose (@marcrose93) November 22, 2020
8.
All that energy y’all had for Doja needs to be for Mulatto— LL Cool J✨ (@jadiekiss_) November 22, 2020
9.
I’ve always said this...— laura_xvo (@laura_xvo) November 22, 2020
NEVER trust a black person who calls themselves “mixed”, “biracial”, “mulatto”... they are the opp with black self hate issues...
If you want to know what a black person REALLY feels, have a WHITE PERSON ask them the question
- Jason Black https://t.co/gitq5RgSjn
10.
Didn’t you say that you’re not black or white in an interview? You identify as Mulatto? So you only claim black when it’s convenient??? https://t.co/mv7VgDxxlS— Breanna (@FresasxLeche) November 22, 2020
11.
Miss Mulatto has been performing throughout the pandemic and it’s bizarre. We’ve been self isolating since March and no one on her team has found a new, safe and creative way for her to perform, share her talent and make money in nearly 9 months?! Everyone would be fired. https://t.co/rmQPr2D5bx— Shanae, Founder @ Ivy’s Tea Co. (@ivysteaco) November 22, 2020
12.
Idk why people are eager to latch on to controversy when it comes to female rappers. I see people rooting for female rappers until they breakthrough. The same supporters start digging up dirt to stop their success- Mulatto, Cardi B, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat etc— This is a LOVE ACCOUNT (@Just_DC615) November 22, 2020
13.
So Mulatto a hair hooligan, a bundle burglar, a swisslace swindler,😭😭😭😭 ??— Misses LACE Mamas (@jiggyjayy2) November 22, 2020
14.
So basically #Mulatto is a hair thief 😂 pic.twitter.com/yD7qU7C42O— Damn Aria, Where’d Ya Find This (@SkinFinesser) November 21, 2020