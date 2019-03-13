Raz B Almost Left Millennium Tour Because Of Chris Stokes, Twitter Reacts #RazB

The Millenium Tour, featuring B2K, Pretty Ricky, and Lloyd, hasn’t even been going on for a week and B2K member Raz B announced that he’s leaving the tour. According to the singer, he says that former manager and cousin Chris Stokes’ presence around the tour makes him uneasy, this after he accused the mogul of sexually abusing him and others in 2007, but it appears Raz B is going to continue on the road.

In a video clip shared by The Shade Room, Raz B speaks to his fans and says that because of Stokes that he doesn’t “feel safe” and made a plea to his B2K bandmate Omarion that he’s willing to have a conversation about staying on board but seems committed to leaving.

“Raz B is officially off the tour. I don’t feel safe because I feel like Chris Stokes is around. So guess what? I’m off the tour. Good luck to everybody,” Raz B says.

He adds in the clip that he’ll stay on board if Omarion wills it so but also hints at willing to do a tell-all about Stokes in the same vein as Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly. In an Instagram story post from this morning (March 13), Raz B announced in so many words that he’s going to remain on the tour.

Raz B’s name began trending this morning on Twitter as well as Chris Stokes’ name. We’ve collected a number of Twitter reactions below.

