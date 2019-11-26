Richard Jefferson Successfully Trolls The Knicks, Gets The Organization & Fans To React

Retired NBA champion Richard Jefferson loves his post-professional baller career as the Brooklyn Nets color commentator and ESPN analyst. During the Nets win over the struggling Knicks on Sunday (Nov.24), Jefferson successfully trolled the Knickerbockers and got the organization and its fans to react.

Jefferson had #NBATwitter talking when he mentioned during the broadcast that Knicks — who haven’t sniffed the playoffs in six seasons — was the only team to offer him a contract. He joked that instead of taking the famed New York basketball franchise up on its offer, he instead retired.

“When the Knicks were looking for me to play for them, I knew my time in the league was over.”

“I refused to play for the Knicks… when the Knicks wanted me to play for them, I knew my time in this league was over.” – Richard Jefferson 💀 (via @APOOCH) pic.twitter.com/BzmoStZcU2 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 24, 2019

Who could blame him, right? Well, it would turn out that Jefferson was just joking, and he pointed that out with a follow-up tweet. He also wasn’t finished adding more fuel to the fire by replying to the Knick’s tweet “2020 here we come #comeback” with a laughing emoji to perfectly close out his reply.

That didn’t stop the struggling organization in all aspects from the court to the front office to respond via the Knicks official PR account denying they offered the former Net a contract. Fans quickly groaned that their beloved Knicks fell for the bait and actually took the time to even entertain Jefferson’s shenanigans.

Ladies & gentlemen, these are your New York Knicks. You can hit the galley below to see the reactions to Richard Jefferson trolling the Knicks.

Photo: Matteo Marchi / Getty