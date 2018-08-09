Shiggy Got Caught Dipping In The Bird Pool, Twitter Fries Him Like Hood Baloney

Copyright © 2018 BHM Digital.
Posted 13 hours ago
Source: @champagnepapi @theshiggyshow / Instagram
When you get famous fast, you gotta control that urge to hop into a thot-bot’s DMs, bruh.
Lol RT @_cmervin: Imagine bragging about a DM from Shiggy. Your life sucks.— Dom Pérignon (@Teflon__Domm) August 9, 2018
Shiggy should’ve tried to angle his popularity into getting some simple movie roles in comedies. Now he on the internet looking like a immature fool. Who advising these people?— That Blame Guy (@ImToBlame) August 9, 2018
Shiggy don't even have facial hair or get haircuts and he drools when he talks lmaoo whew chile— mandy (@theblvksheep) August 9, 2018
Yall turned on Shiggy quick lol— Wee-Yum (@MrGee54) August 9, 2018
So this is where we are as a society? Shiggy is now doing the whole PR IG apology rollout? Like this is really where we're at now?— asquarescircledotcom (@_asquarescircle) August 9, 2018
Lmfao I KNOW Shiggy isn’t ugly AND also a cheater. Like pick a struggle— Don da da (@MsKessie) August 9, 2018
Lmfao ayo shawty came on twitter and asked niggas should she show us shiggy in her DM’s.. 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— biggz (@BiggaBoss_Biggz) August 9, 2018
Shout out to @shiggy! Holding it down, setting examples for all the cheating men out there.— Cherri (@CherriDawne) August 9, 2018
Shiggy's girl should understand that the lil n*gga mad ugly & built weird, he deserve some of that groupie pu**y 😂🤣😂🤣— 🎤AustinsFavoriteMc™🎤 (@DaRealLilMike) August 9, 2018
cus looks aren’t everything. RT @StevieTwerkSumn: Just looked through shiggy gf IG and why is SHE with HIM.— 👟Shoe Van Exel (@theshoeFLY) August 9, 2018
dawg who is shiggy manager? nigga whole pr team trash pic.twitter.com/R49rM4HAeB— kirk cousins fan acc (@nojuicerobel) August 9, 2018
Shiggy ol lady got him out here looking like he on The Blair Witch Project 😂😂😂😂— Treyski (@Treyskii) August 9, 2018
This #shiggy tweets and comments got me in tears😭😭😭💀— Josie (@kizerbaby) August 9, 2018
What is a Shiggy?— 김종현 (@BlackNerdJade) August 9, 2018
Shiggy do you love thee... are you cheating...https://t.co/oVrmfEMbYG— Buttoned Lip (@buttonedlip) August 9, 2018
“Shiggy dm’d me, I should show the shaderoom ahaha” pic.twitter.com/NinVkFC0Gk— El Chapo🥀 (@TshaChante) August 8, 2018
“Shiggy dm’d me and told me to come to his hotel, should I send it to Shaderoom?” pic.twitter.com/ou6qDaIFI8— 👑KingLite 👑 (@MrLite_OnDecc) August 8, 2018
Some bird on Twitter: “Shiggy was in my DMs, should I send it to TheShadeRoom lol?”The rest of Twitter: pic.twitter.com/lFjrCz27sb— James O (@JamesO_13) August 8, 2018
This is basically what happened to Shiggy: pic.twitter.com/74oJ8L658n— Scammy Abuharam (@Nigerianscamsss) August 9, 2018
Shiggy nooooooooooooo Lmao pic.twitter.com/BxZg67uMYa— $ Flair (@RICHFlair_) August 9, 2018
I had to add some Keith Sweat to #shiggy video 🤷🏾♂️😩 pic.twitter.com/lU7tWW7u1s— james dean (@Jetset_G5) August 9, 2018
When Shiggy apologized to his girl... pic.twitter.com/DlCtQATK80— SNKRfiend (@SNKRFIENDS) August 9, 2018
When you get caught making fun of Shiggy and accused of “toxic Masculinity”. pic.twitter.com/rB3kIY4XVW— 🏆x5 (@Delii_Cr4sher) August 9, 2018
Shiggy Currently as we speak 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/j0VLcPmPQK— Sheem (@SheemBville) August 9, 2018
