Cheating , viral , viral videos

Shiggy Got Caught Dipping In The Bird Pool, Twitter Fries Him Like Hood Baloney

Posted 13 hours ago

Drake & Shiggy

Source: @champagnepapi @theshiggyshow / Instagram

When you get famous fast, you gotta control that urge to hop into a thot-bot’s DMs, bruh.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

Close