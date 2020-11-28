London Calling: Summer Walker Airs Out Black Men & Baby Daddy, Promptly Backfires

Summer Walker is clearly going through it. While the bliss of announcing she was pregnant was a high, she promptly hit a low when she aired out her baby daddy to be as a deadbeat on social media—and it quickly backfired on her.
The R&B crooner, with a penchant for taking social media L’s—took to Instagram to disparage Black men as deadbeats, and she threw her grandfather, father and the father of her gestating child under the bus. It doesn’t help that said baby daddy is producer London on Da Track.
“I should really out this bum ass n*gga @londonondatrack,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday (Nov. 27). “I could really f*ck up life… lol but… I’m not. For now. lol for now ima just take my L,”
She then added, “Black men gotta start doing better when it comes to being a father. My grandfather lame, my father lame, & dis n*gga lame. lol and I guess the cycle will just continue. I guess n*gga still dealing with the shackles of mental slavery or some sh*t, back when white men ripped you from your families and beat you to death if you tried to protect them. It goes deep. Sh*ts really sad.”
Yeah, there’s a lot to process there. However, Twitter was less understanding.
Summer Walker is currently getting dragged for filth, with more of the rhetoric being about her knowing she laid down with a deadbeat, allegedly, and the odds that she’ll get back with the guy.
We’re not condoning it, just documenting the slander for archival purposes. See for yourself below.
Summer Walker is spilling tonight. ☕️ pic.twitter.com/RXyBKF4olh
— The Megan (@MegYuup) November 28, 2020
Summer Walker to everybody in a few days after she take her BABY DADDY back for the 5,739th time. pic.twitter.com/aucjBKXlur
— Cutie_Patootie (@danimarlane) November 28, 2020
1. Well damn.
If Summer Walker had an idea it would die of loneliness. What a fucking idiot— tày (@tinnkky) November 28, 2020
2.
Summer Walker need to tread lightly. She NEED London on dem tracks. pic.twitter.com/UiTwLsCcik— BBW (@smdftbAGAIN) November 28, 2020
3.
“Over it” album is my shit but when summer walker said “I’ll go to hell and jail bout you boy” I skip that part, I turn down the volume, I even send a prayer to help free my sister cause she’s clearly suffering— sick & tired (@j4ila) November 28, 2020
4.
That new summer walker album is gonna HIT— stoppolicebrutality🇺🇬 (@evssofficial_) November 28, 2020
5.
Summer Walker needs a diary or a group chat because she’s always talking about her relationship on her stories calling London a bum, and then getting back together with him the next day lol— r (@raashidaaaa) November 28, 2020
6.
The fact that Summer Walker is pregnant shortly after telling people fruit and water is enough sustenance for a baby... pic.twitter.com/O7hAMIddHB— Ner (@NersWords) November 28, 2020
7.
Summer Walker needs friends. Like good friends. Not the musty ones.— diet dyke. (@broadwaytail) November 28, 2020
8.
The other Bm’s to summer walker: pic.twitter.com/IS0SaJ1Tmi— Hennessy 🥃 (@malibukardashh) November 28, 2020
9.
So Summer Walker had a baby with a deadbeat and she knew he was a dead beat but got mad at all black men because of this? pic.twitter.com/bzabpIeI9u— Malcolm Xcellent (@J_Nova_Kane) November 28, 2020
10.
Summer walker admitted London on da track wouldnt spend time with his kids as she sits pregnant with his next child is sending me. pic.twitter.com/qVHdDQyxcZ— Run His Pockets Sis (@Runhispocketsis) November 28, 2020
11.
When Summer Walker was speaking on Future’s baby mama drama pic.twitter.com/ljfhQQPzrW— Do (@WillDo202) November 28, 2020
12.
Summer Walker currently. https://t.co/1ikEqvAOo3— BIG STEPPA (@ThaLittleWunn) November 28, 2020