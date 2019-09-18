Tell Tale Troll Tekashi 6ix9ine Dropped Dime On Entire Crew, Confirms He Wasn’t Bout Dat Life

Tuesday (Sept. 17) troll rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine completed his first day on the stand confirming what we all knew about him, he wasn’t about that life at all.

Daniel Hernandez sang like the late Aretha Franklin yesterday afternoon and snitched on the entire Nine Trey Bloods. He spent nearly 2 hours on the stand while the courtroom which was filled with current and former members of the gang watch him testify against him.

The “rapper” admitted he became a member of the gang back in November 2017 but claims he didn’t have to be initiated or personally shoot anyone. He also copped to participating in violent crimes which include shootings, drug trafficking, and assaults. Like Nino Brown in New Jack City, Hernandez nervously ID’d two men also on trial. He pointed out Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and Anthony “Harv” Ellison confirming they were Nine Trey members.

His singing didn’t stop there. Rapper Trippie Redd’s name was thrown out there with 6ix9Nine revealing he is a gang member from a rival Bloods sect.

Hernandez confirmed that he was introduced to many of the Nine Trey members on the set of his visual for his hit record “Gummo.” Tekashi stated that the gang only wanted him around to continue to make hits and to bankroll their criminal activities in exchange for their protection.

All of this snitching was a part of a plea deal 6ix9ine agreed to. While on the stand Tekashi revealed that he immediately decided to cooperate with the feds the very next day after he was arrested back in November 2018. The rapper turned informant was looking at 47 years in prison after being pinched on racketeering charges but got that reduced for his full cooperation.

As you can imagine, Twitter had thoughts on the entire situation. They weren’t surprised at all at the revelations, especially at the fact 6ix9ine admitting to not being the gangster he portrayed himself to be on his songs. You can hit the gallery below to see all of the reactions.

Photo: MARCO BERTORELLO / Getty