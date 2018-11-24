Twitter Collects ‘Shrek’ Writer By The Mullet After Comparing Anti-Vax To N-Word

One can assume that at 58 years of age that Hollywood screenwriter Terry Rossio knows that the n-word is an offensive slur that probably has no comparative term. That didn’t stop the man who brought Shrek to life to movie screens from spelling out the slur with the hard “er” by likening the word to the term “anti-vax.”

In a tweet that is still active as of today (Nov. 24), Rossio posted the following early Friday (Nov. 23) morning:

My heart goes out to all the parents of vaccine damaged children, who have to not only endure the sadness of their loss, but also the vitriol of ill-informed and insensitive people (such as those here). Anti-Vax is equivalent to calling someone a n*gger and makes as little sense.

Now that you’ve let that idiocy set in for a bit, the fact that Rossio doubled down on using the slur and trying to “whitesplain” his reasoning for making the false comparison only compounded things.

“Do you realize that you are using the equivalent of the ‘n-word’ in promoting memes that tag people as ‘anti-vax?’ Do you realize that the same collectivist stereotyping lies behind belittling any group with a label? Do you have no feelings for vaccine damaged kids and parents?” Rossio said in a tweet string.

Twitter is making mincemeat of the mullet-coiffed Terry Rossio and we’ve collected the best responses below.

Photo: Getty