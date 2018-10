The Best Cosplay Looks From New York Comic Con 2018

New York Comic Con, the annual celebration of all things nerdy and cool is here, and yeah the panels, comic books, and collectibles are cool, but have you seen the cosplay?

Every year thousands of New Yorkers and out of towners converge on the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to see all of their favorite comic book, video game, film and television characters brought to life by cosplayers who put their heart and soul into their craft.

From Spider-Man, Venom, Deadpool, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Goku all the way too Ace Ventura any character you can think of chances you will see someone walking the floor dressed up like them. We scoured New York Comic Con the last two days in search of these expert level cosplayers just so you can see epicness.

Check out the gallery below to see the best cosplay costumes so far from the epic comic book convention. We will continue to update this galley until the New York Comic Con is over.

Photo: Bernard Smalls/ iOne Digital