Photog: sorry, but wha-?



Melania: I am the duck. Gardens filled with ducks, yes? See the little scissor? That is the Duck’s face.



P: So...kay. So uh what’s your favorite part of gardening?



M: The basket. I will indicate it. Kwak!



P: a little more off-balance aaand...good. pic.twitter.com/1XrqmcKuta