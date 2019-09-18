The Inner Glow That Lets You Know: Twitter Reacts To ‘The Boondocks’ Return

The Boondocks will be returning to the HBO Max streaming service late next year, which feels like a lifetime away. However, Twitter has joined together in loud celebration that Aaron McGruder’s visually and socially stirring series is making a welcome return.

The Boondocks last aired on network television in 2014 for its fourth season, which some might remember did not have any involvement from the show’s original creator. For the retooling of the series, first announced over the summer in a partnership with Sony Pictures Animation, Uncle Ruckus rises to power in Woodcrest County, Maryland with Huey and Riley Freeman taking on the tyrannical leader.

Via Twitter, excitement over the reboot, which was ordered for two seasons, was pretty high. And not for nothing, we hope that Asheru’s stellar theme song makes a return as well along with the talented Regina King.

Check out the reactions below.

Photo: WarnerMedia/HBO Max