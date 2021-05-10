Washed Tim Tebow Getting NFL Contract, Twitter Stares In Colin Kaepernick

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tim Tebow, who hasn’t properly played in a regular season NFL game in nine years, will reportedly be signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end. With news of this jig, fans on social media immediately pointed out the hypocrisy of a thoroughly washed Tebow getting a shot while Kap remains on the outside looking in.

This is where we watch whiteness work.

The last time Colin Kaepernick was in the NFL was in 2016. During his career, he managed to take the San Francisco 49’ers all the way to the Super Bowl while being hailed as one of the league’s better young quarterbacks. But then he had the audacity to protest police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem, and you should know the story by now.

As for Tim Tebow, after a stellar college career at Florida, he was a washout in the NFL, to put it mildly. The last time he saw a real NFL game, not counting pre-season games was in 2012. After getting cut by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, he began pursuing a pro baseball career in 2016. That didn’t work out either, with Tebow never getting called up the Big Show and “retiring” in February 2021.

But now here we are, with reports that the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to sign Tebow to a one-year contract as a tight end.

Bruh…

A thoroughly unproven on the pro level white guy is getting another chance while Kaepernick is still essentially sidelined because of his moral convictions. You absolutely hate to see it.

Twitter has been having a field day pointing out the jig. We compile the best below, for archival purposes.