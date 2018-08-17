Toni Braxton’s Struggle Tribute To Aretha Franklin Got Twitter Toasted

Toni Braxton isn’t the first person and will certainly not be the last to have a finger slip-up on a smartphone device, but few will get the slanderous treatment she’s gotten on Twitter for it. In a bid to post up a loving tribute to the late Aretha Franklin, the R&B’s singer’s search terms showcased a bevy of misspelled names, including her own thus sparking a number of jokes at her expense.

Clearly, the R&B singer had a little trouble typing in the names of herself, the late Franklin and the late Whitney Houston among others.

Look, we all make a mistake here and there on these little smartphone doohickeys, but was she off that “drank” though? Where was her boo Birdman? Did he type it? We have questions.

Check out the slander below.

—

Photo: WENN