Torpedo Head Killer Rae Carruth Goes Free, Twitter Isn’t With The Sh*ts

Rae Carruth, the former Carolina Panthers player, has served nearly 19 years in prison for conspiracy for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend. Now free, Carruth has publicly said he wants to connect with his son and Twitter is going in on the conehead killer for having the audacity.

Carruth, now 44, was a first-round draft pick for the Panthers in 1997, playing just three years for the squad. In 2001, Carruth was found guilty of conspiring to murder Cherica Adams, who was pregnant with his son, Chancellor, who has thrived despite the horrific crime that befell his mother. Carruth served 18 years of a proposed 18-24 year bid at the Sampson Correction Institution in North Carolina.

In recent interviews, Carruth has been attempting to make amends and says he wants to build a connection with Chancellor. Twitter has been relentless since the news broke and we’ve collected some of the reactions below.

—

Photo: Getty