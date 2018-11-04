RIP

Trumpeter Roy Hargrove Passes Away, Twitter Reacts With Love & Praise

Posted 5 hours ago

Roy Hargove

Source: Paul CHARBIT / Getty

Renowned trumpeter Roy Hargrove has passed away. He was just 49. 

Hargrove passed away early Saturday morning (Nov. 3) in New York City. The cause of death was confirmed as cardiac arrest by his manager, Larry Clothier, to NPR.

The two-time Grammy Award winner had a vibe that him a favorite amongst Hip-Hop heads. Hargrove had collaborated with Common, D’Angelo, Erykah Badu and many more.

Consider this, Hargrove caught the ear of the great Wynton Marsalis while he was still in high school.

Needless to say, the reactions from his peers, actors and notable fans (see the best in the gallery) have been pouring in on social media since news of his passing broke.

Rest in powerful peace Roy Hargrove.

