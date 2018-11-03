Twitter Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Juvenile’s ‘400 Degreez’ LP #400Degreez

Juvenile became the first artist signed to Cash Money Records in 1997 with his second studio album Solja Rags, but it was the following year that cemented him as a certified star. On this date 20 years ago, Juve’s third studio LP, 400 Degreez, hit the scene and Twitter fans are celebrating the milestone as expected.

Produced entirely by the legendary Mannie Fresh, 400 Degreez exploded onto the scene on the back of its still-catchy lead single “HA” and followed up by the certified booty shake anthem “Back Dat Azz Up” with Mannie and Lil Wayne on the help out. The former Hot Boys crew featuring B.G. and Turk were also featured and a remix of “HA” featuring Jay-Z. The album remains Juvenile’s highest-selling project, with his next three projects doing 1 million and better.

Fans on Twitter are posting up their connection with the album, and we’ve collected the best responses we could find below.

400 degreez dropped 20yrs ago today. A classic? pic.twitter.com/oyBdEtKi2a — Wanja IStillLoveHER (@IStillLoveHER) November 3, 2018

