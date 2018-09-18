Twitter Is Going Wild Over ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer As Expected #CaptainMarvel

Tuesday morning (Sept. 18), Marvel unveiled the trailer for its upcoming Captain Marvel film starring Brie Larson in the role of Carol Danvers, featuring Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury along with Clark Gregg as Agent Coulson. As expected, fans on Twitter are going wild over the trailer and are hoping the months fly by for Marvel Studio’s next big hit.

Set in the 1990s, the film isn’t really an origin story as Captain Marvel already has her powers due to genetic altering by the warrior alien race, the Kree. Marvel fans might know that the Kree and Skrulls, a shapeshifting alien race, are mortal enemies and their conflict figures into the film based on the trailer.

Jude Law also stars in the film as the apparent leader of the Kree Space Fleet, playing what we assume as being the powerful Mar-Vell but nothing has been revealed about the cast and plot details just yet.

The chatter on Twitter is high and heavy regarding Captain Marvel, and we’ve collected our favorites below.

