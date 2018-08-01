Twitter Is Roasting MoviePass While The Service Lays On Its Deathbed

Copyright © 2018 BHM Digital.
MoviePass pic.twitter.com/mur0WfttBy— The Office (@tbhOffice) July 31, 2018
I relate to Moviepass in that I am a disappointment that is hemorrhaging money.— Kevin Nguyen (@knguyen) July 31, 2018
RIP to MoviePass, a great socialist scheme accidentally implemented by very confused capitalists— Zach Schonfeld (@zzzzaaaacccchhh) July 30, 2018
MoviePass: We sell $10 bills for $8!Everyone: How will you make money?MoviePass: VOLUME— Adam Conover (@adamconover) July 31, 2018
MoviePass’s Bold New Plan: Only Allowing Subscribers To See The 2005 Matthew McConaughey Action Comedy ‘Sahara’ pic.twitter.com/cfY0GzQ5Df— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) July 31, 2018
If people are convinced moviepass was doomed to fail because it was built on charging customers less than the cost of the service it provides, wait till they find out about Uber— dan solomon (@dansolomon) August 1, 2018
Just updating my MoviePass account, don’t mind me. pic.twitter.com/xg0g5YkfqC— Blaine Gibson (@BGibbles) August 1, 2018
me trying to see as many movies as i can before moviepass dies pic.twitter.com/P2lnm7xCU2— skinny little bitch (@ladybtrd) July 31, 2018
“Medicare for All” is like MoviePass for health care— Patrick Ruffini (@PatrickRuffini) August 1, 2018
How the hell did Trump last longer than MoviePass— DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) July 31, 2018
Seems like #Moviepass has adopted the old "People will forget to cancel" business model strategy.— John Campea (@johncampea) July 31, 2018
This message from movie pass honestly reads like an apology email from a boy I once dated pic.twitter.com/qmfyhkbKjz— adult mom ☁️ (@adultmomband) August 1, 2018
