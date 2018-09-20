South Side Yeezy Back: Twitter Reacts To Kanye West G-Checking Tyson Beckford, Drake & Nick Cannon

Kanye West says he’s emerged from the ooze of the sunken place and with that, he’s showing and proving that he’s very much from Chicago. Taking to Instagram, Yeezy had bars for Nick Cannon talking on his wife Kim Kardashian West’s name, Drake feeling a way about Pusha T’s diss track, and Tyson Beckford hopping out on the ‘Gram on his woman.

As expected. Twitter is loving the smoke that ‘Ye is cooking up and while the Windy City superstar didn’t seem close to the point of anger, the serious tone of his message was definitely easy to detect. Is it safe to say that Southside Yeezy is back?

Check out Twitter going up for Kanye West over his IG darts at Nick Cannon, Drake, and Tyson Beckford.

Photo: Instagram