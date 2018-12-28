That You Thanos?: Tin Foil Twitter Goes Wild After Transformer Explosion Turns NYC Skyline Blue

New York’s skyline was the talk of the internet when videos and photos of blue light appearing over the city had folks reaching for their blindfolds and prepping for an alien invasion.

While it was to be expected that we would think something extraterrestrial or entirely out of the norm was going on there was a very logical explanation for the sky being blue. A transformer explosion at a Con Edison plant located in Queens was the culprit as reported by NYPD’s twitter account.

ADVISORY: The lights you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens. The fire is under control, will update as more info becomes available. Follow @fdny, @NYPD114pct and @conedison. pic.twitter.com/fdzQKs1wVV — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 28, 2018

That is usually the goto excuse for weird things happening, just point that out.

That didn’t stop Twitter from speculating as to what exactly caused the blue light. From nods to movies like Ghostbusters and Independence Day, an insane gender reveal, Goku from Dragon Ball Z, Bird Box, superheroes and Amazon somehow launching their new location the internet was having a field day.

Whether you want to believe it was a just a transformer fire that is on you, but it was definitely one of those nights in NYC and pretty hilarious moment on social media. Check out the hilarious reactions to the blue light in the gallery below.

Photo: Anadolu Agency / Getty