Darren Collison Crosses DeAndre Ayton Out of His Pumas, #NBATwitter Reacts

DeAndre Ayton is having himself a good first year so far. But last night he suffered what is likely going to be one of many growing pains when playing in the NBA. The Phoenix Suns rookie got to be in the highlight of the night, but unfortunately, he’s on the receiving end in it.

Welcome to the league young man.

Last night, Indiana Pacers guard Darren Collison hit Ayton with the purest of crossovers sending the big man toppling like a slow falling tree after it has been cut down. To add insult to injury Collison added the exclamation point with a cookie of layup possibly due to players stunned at what they just witnessed.

Ayton literally looked like he a chair pulled from under him and had everyone putting an APB out for his rookie ankles. Now getting crossed in the league is nothing new, but it’s extremely rare to witness a player getting yanked so purely. Typically when we get one of these highlights, there is some factor that contributes to the victim falling like stepping on the player’s foot, tripping over a leg or something.

Well as you can imagine #NBATwitter had to bless the rookie slander after his ankles got destroyed. He might want to throw those Pumas away after last night. Hit the gallery for all of the reactions to Darren Collison properly welcoming Ayton to the NBA.

Photo: Mitchell Leff / Getty