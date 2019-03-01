Black History March Confirmed: Solange Saves The Day With ‘When I Get Home’, Twitter Is Elated

Black History Month was a dub, and we don’t have to remind you why. Thankfully at the stroke of midnight, Solange rode in with her cowboy hat and saved the day with her surprise new album When I Get Home, and Twitter is thankful.

Solange already had Twitter buzzing with talks of a new album when she came out of nowhere with a takeover of the Urban One Inc. social media platform BlackPlanet. She confirmed the speculations when she announced that her new LP When I Get Home was indeed coming at midnight.

find me on black planet !! 🖤🖤 https://t.co/HUFJxjhtuY

black planet 4 evaaa ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/5XgucUBPXC — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) February 26, 2019

Twitter users were immediately beside themselves and declared that Black History Month has been extended with the impending arrival of the 19-track opus. Today the compliments are pouring in as fans are saying the follow up to A Seat At The Table an instant classic as they share lyrics accompanied with the perfect gif to accurately describe how the album is making them feel.

The album features a dynamic range of vocal contributions from The-Dream, Devin The Dude, Tyler the Creator, Cassie, Sampha, Gucci Mane and Playboi Carti. So while you are jamming out to Solange’s latest musical gift to the world, get into the reactions to the new project in the gallery below and let us know what is your favorite track off the album in the comment section below.

Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty