Twitter Roasts Kim Kardashian’s “Like Butter” Picture Pose

Copyright © 2018 BHM Digital.
All Rights Reserved
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
Posted 10 hours ago
Posted 10 hours ago
Kim Kardashian gathering materials to post a nude on social media whenever Beyoncé is the topic of conversation pic.twitter.com/NTWOMXWAOB— Jane 🧙🏾♀️ (@A_maan_duuh) August 6, 2018
Kim Kardashian gathering materials to post a nude on social media whenever Beyoncé is the topic of conversation pic.twitter.com/NTWOMXWAOB
Kim sweetie just log off for the day. Today is about BEYONCE and Vogue. We can promote your husband another days. Thanx hun— VogueChild (@Mavura123) August 6, 2018
Kim sweetie just log off for the day. Today is about BEYONCE and Vogue. We can promote your husband another days. Thanx hun
LMFAO EVERYTIME BEY GETS A LITTLE SPOTLIGHT😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2fVLNsYovD— βεγτs💎👑 (@TheIceQueenBey) August 6, 2018
LMFAO EVERYTIME BEY GETS A LITTLE SPOTLIGHT😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/2fVLNsYovD
She made herself the meme of the month🤣 I still love you @KimKardashian 😅😍 pic.twitter.com/8cGGw9N5hL— josh👑 (@KingAmbivert) August 7, 2018
She made herself the meme of the month🤣 I still love you @KimKardashian 😅😍 pic.twitter.com/8cGGw9N5hL
pic.twitter.com/sQUqQpfi9y— Sky Zaddy ⚡️ (@BlvdeBrown) August 6, 2018
pic.twitter.com/sQUqQpfi9y
A new meme is born pic.twitter.com/yQZQl0jX1X— Danny (@dannstweets) August 6, 2018
A new meme is born pic.twitter.com/yQZQl0jX1X
pic.twitter.com/hqOx0EQzPv— Adam Markajani✏️ (@ADAMATION) August 6, 2018
pic.twitter.com/hqOx0EQzPv
Gone somewhere Kimothy pic.twitter.com/v7yMHGStYO— Sky Zaddy ⚡️ (@BlvdeBrown) August 6, 2018
Gone somewhere Kimothy pic.twitter.com/v7yMHGStYO
pic.twitter.com/34zxnUSxvN— valpal.jpg (@Valpalbetch) August 6, 2018
pic.twitter.com/34zxnUSxvN
pic.twitter.com/YJWUnOlNHF— Fabrizio🤘 (@breezy_y00) August 7, 2018
pic.twitter.com/YJWUnOlNHF
Beyoncé : *breathes*Kim : pic.twitter.com/s88a4Zpqg2— RIH. (@LaVengeresse) August 6, 2018
Beyoncé : *breathes*Kim : pic.twitter.com/s88a4Zpqg2
She doing the Woody pose pic.twitter.com/WcVWxSnXPS— Edgar Allen Moe (@De__Mane) August 6, 2018
She doing the Woody pose pic.twitter.com/WcVWxSnXPS