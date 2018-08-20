Twitter Slanders Nicki Minaj For Blaming ‘Queen’ #2 Debut On Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner’s Baby

Nicki Minaj has been so used to going #1 each time she drops that her #2 debut on the Billboard 200 with the Queen album has really gotten to her. During a tweet storm on Sunday, Minaj, who may have been joking, put the blame on her going second-place on Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner’s baby girl, Stormi, and pushing Scott’s album ASTROWORLD to a #1 debut.

“I put my blood sweat & tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & Stormi. lol. Im actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries. Thank Jesus & thank you to my fans,” Minaj tweeted.

Since that tweet went up, Twitter users have been relentless with their slander and the insinuation that Stormi Webster is really that powerful of a force at six months old to block Queen from going #1. As expected, the slander and jokes go for the jugular but at one point, Minaj insisted she was just having a laugh.

“People are calling me thinking I’m huffing & puffing. Omg y’all this is sarcasm/dry humor. Yikes. I’m having the most iconNIC time. Come let me kiss you. Who’s coming to the secret show? When people call me & hear me crackin up laughing they seem so puzzled. Loosen up,” Minaj added after a round of retweets and comments began to spread after the start of her Twitter tirade.

Check out the slander below.

—

Photo: WENN