Twitter Epically Trolls Right-Wing Reporter Who Shamed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Coat

Right-wingers don’t like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her very progressive views, but she sure is living rent-free in their heads. A right-wing reporter is getting epically trolled on Twitter for shaming the newly elected congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s coat.

He tried it.

The culprit Washington Examiner writer Eddie Scarry, quickly learned shaming people on Twitter in hopes for RT’s and laughs is not the wave. The now-deleted Tweet featured a photo of an unsuspecting Ocasio-Cortez with the caption “Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles.”

The reaction to the ridiculous tweet was swift, and defenders of the congresswoman cleverly trolled Scarry for his attempt at judging Ocasio-Cortez. Keeping the caption, Twitter users threw up photos of either themselves or others wearing jackets showing the writer it’s not cool to judge people by the clothes they wear.

This bizarre attempt to ridicule Cortez follows Fox & Friends anchors joking about her having to wait till her new gig’s money kicks in just so she could afford to live Washington D.C. Well one thing is definitely for sure we got her back, you can see the responses to Scarry’s headass tweet in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Tom Williams / Getty