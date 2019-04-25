Samurai Shodown: Pretty Boy Ukyo Serves Vicious Fades In Reveal Trailer

Back in late March, it was revealed that SNK’s classic bloody fighter Samurai Shodown was getting rebooted, and launching on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Now it’s time to get up close and personal with the game’s characters, and up first in what will be a weekly series of reveals is Nakoruru.

*Update*

Last week met newcomer Darli Dagger, this week we get to see Samurai Shodown OG Ukyo. The dangerous swordsman who is the master of the lai quick draw sword technique is quite popular with the ladies but only has eyes for his one true love Kei Odagiri. Despite suffering from an incurable disease, he continues to fight for his beloved and issues some vicious fades.

You can watch his reveal trailer showing off his deadly technique below.

*Update*

We got reacquainted with Samurai Shodown vet Nakoruru, and now it’s time to meet a new challenger. Today the classic fighting game franchise introduced newcomer Darli Dagger. Her backstory goes as follows:

“After washing ashore on a tropical island at a young age, she learned how to defend herself from motley gangs of pirates and shipwrights that populated the area. As a study shipwright herself, Darli crushes opponents with her custom-made saw, an array of self-made tools, and her super-powerful fists.”

You can see her in action in her reveal trailer in the gallery below.

Don’t let her youth, innocence and beautiful looks fool you, Nakoruru is as dangerous as any of the other fighters featured in the game. The Kamui warrior alongside her loyal pet hawk Mamahaha have been around since the original Samurai Shodown game, and now her nature-based moves look even more beautiful but still just as dangerous as ever thanks to the games new gorgeous cutting edge 3D graphics.

Nakoruru’s primary mission is to protect her beloved Mother Nature at all cost, and those who dare dishonor her face death. You can check out her reveal trailer in the gallery below and keep it locked on HipHopWired as we bring each character to you and any more news related to Samurai Shodown leading up to the games June release.

Photo: SNK/Althon Games