HHW Gaming: We Can’t Wait To Pick Up The Sticks For These Video Games In 2022

2021 was a solid year for gaming, 2022 could possibly go down as one of the biggest years ever thanks to these video games dropping.

Last year was our first full one with Sony and Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, the PS5 and Xbox Series X. We didn’t get a lot of games, BUT we got enough to carry us through 2021. But the ball has dropped, and we are in 2022, and this year could shape up to be fantastic for gamers.

Just in February alone were getting FOUR big games, and with a sprinkle of potential greatness throughout the year, that could make this year a significant one in the next-gen era. Hip-Hop Wired decided to comprise a list of the games WE (keyword WE) are excited to play on our PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch. So if you have any complaints, you can go make your own list, but for now, peep ours below.

Horizon Forbidden West

1. ‘Horizon Forbidden West’ We had to kick off the list with Horizon Forbidden West because it’s honestly our most anticipated game of the year. Aloy is back to take on the red blight, a mysterious ailment making life difficult for the tribes by ruining the crops and making those big old machines act crazy. Aloy must head west to seek answers that will help her stop the blight, but she won’t embark on that mission alone. Horizon Forbidden West arrives on PS4 and PS5 consoles on February 18.

2. ‘Dying Light 2 Stay Human’ Techland Games took gamers by surprise with Dying Light which combined first-person parkour gameplay with zombies. How sick is that? Dying Light 2 Stay Human looks like it’s going to build on the greatness of the first game while bringing in some new elements to take the game to another level. We expect this game to make some serious noise in the new year. Dying Light 2 Stay Human drops February 4 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

3. ‘Sifu’ “Roguelikes” are all the rage now, and developer Sloclap has a potential winner with its martial arts beat’em up game Sifu. In the game, your character is on a quest for revenge but with a very slick twist. Players will also have a magic charm that allows you to come back to life after you die. When you respawn, your character ages. With age comes wisdom, BUT your character loses health, so any mistakes you make could be costly during runs. Sounds like a challenging, but extremely fun time. Sifu arrives exclusively on PS4 and PS5 on February 8, 2022.

4. ‘God of War Ragnarök’ Microsoft dropped big bucks on Activision Blizzard, but we won’t see the fruits of that still pending deal until 2023. So for now, it looks like PlayStation is still the best to play because the exclusives dropping this year alone is exciting. One of those exclusives is God of War Ragnarök, the highly anticipated to 2018’s phenomenal PS4 and now PC God of War game. God of War Ragnarök picks right up after God of War with the Spartan, and his son Atreus who we discovered is Loki, are on a new quest to stop the end of the world while learning more about Loki. We don’t have a solid release date, but Santa Monica Studios says the game will arrive in 2022, so we’re going to keep our fingers crossed on that one.

5. ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’ 2022 After being gobbled up by Microsoft, there are rumblings of Activision moving away from annual Call of Duty releases, but word on the video game street is we are getting a sequel to the Modern Warfare reboot. Call of Duty: Vanguard was mid, Black Ops Cold War was fine, but Modern Warfare slapped, thanks to its phenomenal single-player campaign and of course, multiplayer. We expect Infinity Ward to keep the same energy with Modern Warfare 2. No exact release date has been announced.

6. ‘NBA 2K23’ There are three things guaranteed in life right now, death, taxes, and a new NBA 2K basketball game. Yes, we know the franchise has gotten a bit stale, BUT with the arrival of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, NBA 2K has gotten some new life. It’s not in rare form, but we expect NBA 2K23 to be close to its prime when it arrives in September 2023.

7. ‘Elden Ring’ The massive open-world RPG action Elden Ring has gamers T A L K I N G. The game was directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, was made in collaboration with Game of Throne’s creator George R. R. Martin who helped developed material for the game’s world. Elden Ring launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC on February 25th.

8. ‘Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild took Nintendo’s storied action-RPG franchise to another level, so, of course, fans of the game are expecting some exceptionally great upcoming sequel. Hilariously named Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, we don’t know much about this game, but based on the trailer, Link has some new tricks to use at his disposal, and the game looks beautiful. The game has no definite release date, but it’s supposed to drop in 2022.

9. ‘Forspoken’ Forspoken, the action role-playing video game developed by Luminous Productions, published by Square Enix looks like it has some serious potential. In the game, you play as “Frey, a young New Yorker transported to the beautiful and cruel land of Athia.” With her newly acquired magical abilities, Frey is trying to find a way home and at the same take on monsters as well.