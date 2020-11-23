Protect All Kiosks: Dudes Deliver Ass-Out Fades To Each Other At Florida Wawa, Twitter is Verklempt

Depending on where you’re from, Wawa is either the greatest convenience store of its kind or a desperate final stop on an ill-advised night out. The East Coast chain is trending on Twitter right now after a video of a man catching a bad one to the point he and his foe came out their pants and folks are feeling their feelings right now.
The fade was administered with passion and fury inside of what Twitter is saying was a Wawa in Florida, although many initially assumed that it took place in Philadelphia where the stores are nearly at one with the city’s backdrop and overall energy.
Although the manager tried his best to break up the brawl, he was swiftly shoved out the paint while the two gentlemen got their gi-style Brazilian Ju-Jitsu MMA style of rumbling on. There was an appearance of what looked like a tramp stamp by our observation on one man, but the action proved far too fierce for us to get a great look. Plus, the homie was double-cheeked up and we just didn’t want to linger, respectfully.
The other gentleman who seemed to be getting the better of the fight also nearly came out his trousers but we were somewhat spared the full-on view of his backside. We should also note that our man with the ceiling missing and Gallagher-style swag also lost one of his sandals, so just imagine whooping ass (or getting whooped?) on a Wawa floor with no shoes on. It’s bone-chilling.
Trying to locate the origin of the video was almost proven fruitless because everyone, including reputable news websites like ours, had been reposting and sharing without getting proper credit. We found the originator of this new slice of Internet Gold and we’re handing that person, D dollaz, a virtual Gobbler on us. Hey, it’s the thought that counts.
Check out the reactions to the Wawa Florida pantless Royal Rumble below.
Wawa 2AM pic.twitter.com/0Ds4RJL3kO
— D dollaz (@Dd0llaz) November 23, 2020
Photo: Getty
For the record, the Wawa fight video circulating was recorded in Florida. In Philadelphia any fights inside Wawa are done with pants up and are finished when their hoagie number is called.— Natalie Egenolf (@NatalieEgenolf) November 24, 2020
Watching that wawa video like.... pic.twitter.com/jNdDEQUAYl— Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) November 24, 2020
Tf going on at Wawa 💀 pic.twitter.com/UWhk1i4SZv— JR🌵💫 (@_Jesusssssss) November 24, 2020
Stoked to hear that the Wawa store fight, featuring that dudes entire ass, was in Florida and not Delco. We do enough to drag ourselves down, I don’t want that sad ass doing us any injustice.— WREN (@WRENxxx) November 24, 2020
this why Wawa will always be better than Sheetz. where else you gonna get a fight where they got their whole asses out? in a Sheetz? think the fuck not— Willow (@clownkinned) November 24, 2020
Me watching the WaWa wild late night fight. WTF!!!! WHY!!!! pic.twitter.com/KN7GWVLwDy— Robert (@unfucwitable89) November 24, 2020
The Wawa Fight is a Seminal Philly Text— Bobby Wagner (@bwags) November 24, 2020
Let's be honest that may be Florida, but that fight happens in Pennsylvania Wawa's frequently, probably even more often in Sheetz.— Rep. P. Gozer DDT (@nicoteenkid) November 24, 2020
I cannot get enough of that Wawa fight. Take him to the sky, up top chicken box— Andrew Fro (@realandrewfro) November 24, 2020
I want to be best friends with the guy that videoed that wawa fight— 𝔹𝕝𝕦𝕖 Ⓜ️𝕠𝕠𝕟 (@bluestmoon_) November 24, 2020
that wawa fight wouldnt happen at sheetz everybodys too busy doing crack in the bathrooms in these parts— anton chigurh stan account (@peeperoniss) November 24, 2020
At one point in the Wawa video the person recording the fight circumnavigates the two grappling bald men with their asses hanging out, to get a better angle.— Joe Rinaldi 💬 (@JoeRinaldi) November 24, 2020
Not all heroes wear capes.
I wanted to show you all this in red fight in a wawa but it was tweeted by a b*rstool sp*rts asshole so I'm just linking the video.— natty strange (@nuns_on_film) November 24, 2020
1. entire ass out
2. impeccable narration pic.twitter.com/ALiHUCYZdh
I've never been in a fight in a Wawa but if I did my whole entire ass would definitely be out too. Solidarity.— Brad Sanders (@bradscottsand) November 24, 2020
If anyone is curious why Wawa is trending... don’t be. Just enjoy this kitty instead pic.twitter.com/niZMBMHNBZ— Dredgen Wolfe (@NyxbornWolf) November 24, 2020