White GOP Congressman Slammed For Trotting Out Black Trumper During Cohen Hearing

GOP Congressman Mark Meadows went to the “I have Black friends” trope during the Hosue Oversight Committee hearing with Michael Cohen. Meadows trotted out a Black employee of President Donald Trump in a bid to prove the former business mogul isn’t racist to which Rep. Rashida Tlaib called out as just that, causing Meadows to have a fit.

Raw Story writes:

“Just because someone has a person of color, a black person, working for them does not mean they aren’t racist and…the fact someone would actually use a prop, a black woman in this chamber, in this committee, is alone racist in itself,” Tlaib said during her opening remarks.

Meadows immediately began trying to interrupt the Palestinian-American congresswoman and later brought up that he has nieces and nephews who are “people of color.”

The outlet noted that Rep. Meadows has a history of saying questionably racist remarks, including the tired birther argument regarding President Barack Obama.

Twitter threw some jabs towards Meadows’ direction after he demanded Tlaib’s comments be struck from the record although chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings allowed her to continue despite frequent interruptions.

We’ve collected some of the reactions below.

It’s really worth watching this entire video. It’s a reminder of what birtherism looked like and how the president got his political start by questioning whether President Obama was born in the United States. It’s definitely worth pressing Mark Meadows to comment today. https://t.co/osb0ZmkI5w — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) February 28, 2019

Photo: Getty