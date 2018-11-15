White On White Struggle Rapper Crime: Bhad Bhabie Tries and Fails To Fade Iggy Azalea At Cardi B Party

There seems to be disunity in the world of female white struggle rappers. Bhad Bhabie and Iggy Azalea got into an altercation.

Now y’all saw the video I’m sure you understand why I spent the rest of the night laughing and unbothered by that foolishness. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 15, 2018

Apparently, Bhabie aka the Cash Me Outside How Bout Dat girl tried to lay hands on Iggy. She actually threw a drink at the Australian rapper then sought out the fade, at Cari B’s Fashion Nova party no less.

But Bhabie didn’t actually come close to laying a finger on the Australian rapper.

Naturally, Azalea took to Twitter to recount her side of the tale. In now-deleted tweets, she wrote: “I literally was standing there taking pictures wide open no security. Felt water thrown on my wig. Turned around and saw all these people scuffling and screaming – I thought there was a fight in that section. I was confused as f*ck about what was going on. Then some fat girl started yelling and my friend raven jumped over a sofa and was tryna fight that fat girl. I saw some red hair and saw it was the Dr Phil girl. I couldn’t hear a thing she said it’s a club and she was far. Then I stood there and was like ‘Nah I’m not leaving from right here until she is removed’ The [sic] security escorted her out. And she logged on to the gram from the parking lot I guess to claim her clout for what I don’t know. I stayed and enjoyed the night.”

Let us give Azalea her due for the succinct recap. She added, “Then later I walked right past the *larger woman without noticing. Again NO security. Once I had walked past she started yelling at raven… who was a few ppl back me following behind. Not sure why she wasn’t actually doing shit tho since she’s so hard. Just talk and water. I don’t know I just saw an ass crack wiggling around on a sofa screaming loudly and thought to myself *no thankyou!* I don’t know who this person is. Lol. Imagine!”

Oh, Iggy talked ish from the event, too.

Iggy on bhad bhabie 😂 pic.twitter.com/h2kjntLzuv — IGGY AZALEA UPDATES (@IggysUpdates) November 15, 2018

Sounds like Bhabie didn’t want the smoke for real. Publicity stunt?

We say that because in the video footage, she starts barking AFTER people are in the way:

