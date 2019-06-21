XXL Reveals 2019 Freshman Class, Features 3 Women & Twitter Reacts

XXL magazine has revealed its annual Freshman Class. Notables names on the XXL 2019 Freshman Class include Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby and YBN Cordae.

2019’s class is diverse and includes: East Saint Louis’ Comethazine, Philly’s Tierra Whack, Charlotte’s DaBaby, Seattle’s Lil Mosey, Compton’s Roddy Ricch, Suitland, MD’s YBN Cordae, Jacksonville’s YK Osiris, Largo, MD’s Rico Nasty, ATL’s Gunna, Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion. The 10th spot went to LA’s Blueface.

Of course, as with any list, Twitter had plenty to say about who did and didn’t [no Juice Wrld or Valee?] make the cut. There was also plenty of props given for the list featuring three women: Megan, Rico Nasty and Tierra Whack.

If you’re looking for the physical mag, it hits stands on July 16. There will be a corresponding 2019 XXL Freshman show at New York City’s PlayStation Theater on July 22 and then in Los Angeles on July 25 at The Novo

Peep the reactions below—people get really emotional over the XXL Freshman list, eh?