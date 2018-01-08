WATCH: ‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Trailer, Robbin’ Season

FX’s hit show Atlanta finally returns on March 1. For now, we have the first trailer for the re-up of Donald Glover’s hilarious series.

The promo features the main characters—Earn, Paper Boi, Darius and Vanessa—in a montage of scenes including the club and a restaurant booth. The music heard in the backdrop is “Too Fast” by Sonders.

The new season is called Robbin’ Season, and we’re going to bet it will dope.

Paper Boi fittin’ to get his chain snatched? Watch the trailer below.

—

Photo: WENN.com