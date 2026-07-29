Subscribe
Close
Hip Hop News

Alleged Sex Tape Of Ari Fletcher & “Mystery Man” Leaks

Alleged Sex Tape Of Ari Fletcher & “Mystery Man” Leaks

It appears that some more online drama surrounding Ari Fletcher has popped out.

Published on July 29, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A woman with curly black hair wearing a black outfit and large hoop earrings poses in front of a pink and white backdrop with the text "THE IMPACT ATLANTA".
Source: Prince Williams/WireImage / Prince Williams/Wireimage

It appears that some more online drama surrounding Ari Fletcher has popped out.

This time, an explicit tape that allegedly features the influencer in a compromising position with an unknown man. Although the man’s face is not shown in the video, many suspect that it could be Fletcher’s longtime partner, rapper MoneyBagg Yo.

Fellow rapper Finesse2Tymes decided to put his unsolicited two cents in the conversation. Taking to social media, Finesse said that Bagg’s private parts was “little as hell.”

Again, it has not been confirmed if Bagg is the man in the video, and Ari herself has not commented on the alleged leak as of press time. On the bright side, the couple does have something positive to look forward to.

Late last month, Ari confirmed the couple’s engagement with The Shade Room during BET weekend.

“Well, we have an official wedding planned for 2027,” Fletcher told TSR. “I’m really excited. But I’m real nervous. Because, like, damn, I’m grown as hell. A wedding! Like, ooh! But I’m excited… I’m thinking destination [wedding]. No, I want to do both [destination and traditional], though. I want to invite everybody. I know everybody can’t do destination just because of whatever personal things. But I do want to go far away and have me a nice lil’ destination wedding.”

Related Tags

ari fletcher Moneybagg Yo sex tape

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

A man wearing a black hooded jacket stands in an urban setting, with two Yeezy slide sandals shown below.

Kanye West's Yeezy Slides Mysteriously Disappear From JD Sports' Release Calendar

Cassius Life
Two portraits: a woman with braided red hair wearing a white and mesh outfit, and a bald man in a black shirt smiling.

Spicy-Wing Wooing Continues: Keke Palmer Is Still Gushing Over ‘Hot Ones’ Host Sean Evans

Bossip
Two people in colorful traditional African attire standing in a lush forest setting.

Fantastical Forces, Stunning Sorcery & An All-Star Cast Conjure 'Children Of Blood And Bone' Trailer's Tantalizing Tale Of Orïsha

Bossip
A brick building with a clock tower on a sunny day, and a smiling person holding a smartphone in a festive setting.

Tuskegee University's New Dress Code Bans Bonnets & Du-Rags, Social Media Debates Anti-Blackness

Cassius Life
Trending
BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet
Entertainment  |  Written By Davonta Herring

Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Comments
Daphne Joy x DJ Akademiks Screenshot
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Sits Down With DJ Akademiks, Talks Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Trolls LeBron James With “The Only LeBron I Rate Is Juan” T-Shirt

Comments
Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
News  |  Written By Weso

Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Comments
Apple Music and Complex present VERZUZ Live Match-Up: YG vs. The Game
6 Items
News  |  Written By Weso

The Game & YG Give Each Other Their Flowers At The Latest Verzuz

Comments
Trending
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025
2 Items
Celebrity  |  Written By Martin Berrios

JAŸ-Z Wants His $119K From Godmother Of Man Claiming To Be His Son

Comments
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Celebrity News  |  Written By Lance Strong

President Trump Makes Odd Nicki Minaj Twerk Joke, MC Shuck & Jive Loved It

Comments
TwoGether Land
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Detective Links MO3 Murder Plot To Yella Beezy Lyrics

Comments
Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert
drake  |  Written By Weso

Drake Seemingly Throws More Shots At ASAP Rocky During NOCTA Manor Party

Comments
E1 Monaco 2026
Politics  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Political Analyst Kyle Kuzma Calls Out Mayor Zohran Mamdani

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close