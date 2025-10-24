Subscribe
Chris Brown Calls Cap On Leaving Housekeeper After Dog Attack

Published on October 24, 2025

Doo-Wop All R&B Soul Music Presents Breezy Bowl XX Official Tour After Party Hosted By Chris Brown
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Chris Brown is denying reports regarding neglecting his housekeeper when she was attacked by one of his dogs.

Back in 2020, Maria Avila was Breezy’s housekeeper and claims that she was taking the trash out when one of the singer’s dogs attacked her. Which allegedly left her bleeding and needing medical attention. The former housekeeper claims that Brown was home at the time, and when he was informed of what occurred, he dipped.

Breezy is calling cap to the original story, saying that he never left the housekeeper, “bleeding to death.” The VA native claims that he never saw blood and that he stayed on the scene until his security arrived. Further explaining his piece, “I didn’t touch her. I bent down and I looked, I was making sure she was breathing. From there, I ran to put the dogs away and told the security guard to come over.”

Following the R&B star denying the claims was a request to the judge to dismiss specific parts of the lawsuit, which included punitive damages and emotional distress compensation. The case has not reached an official ruling and has been active since the attack in 2020.

Since then, Chris Brown has been on his Breezy Bowl World Tour, celebrating 20 years since his debut self-titled album. While laying low, he’s been performing and partying in every city. As well as beefing with Kevin McCall to keep himself busy, but that’s a different story for a different day..

