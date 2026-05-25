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Hip-Hop Wired x Birthday Bash ATL

Best Moments From Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash ATL 2026

The 30th anniversary edition of this Atlanta staple was one to remember and left fans with plenty exciting moments to talk about!

Published on May 24, 2026
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Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ / iOne

Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash has never been just another concert on Atlanta’s calendar. For 30 years, it has been one of the city’s biggest annual Hip-Hop homecomings — the kind of stage where legends get celebrated, rising stars get stamped, surprise guests become major parts of the story, and Atlanta reminds everybody why so much of the culture runs through the city. From the days when Southern Hip-Hop was still fighting for national respect to now, when Atlanta’s sound is one of the most influential forces in music, Birthday Bash has grown into a yearly snapshot of where the city has been, where it is, and where it’s headed next.

That history made this year’s edition feel even bigger. Birthday Bash ATL 2026 celebrated its 30th anniversary at State Farm Arena on May 24, with this year’s lineup being billed as an all-Atlanta celebration, with T.I., Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Waka Flocka Flame, Soulja Boy, Travis Porter, Pastor Troy, Kilo Ali, YK Niece and more. For a concert built on Atlanta pride, that kind of lineup felt like the only right way to honor three decades of moments.

T.I. being at the center of it all made even more sense when you look at the year he’s having. The self-proclaimed King of the South has been back outside in a real way, reminding fans why his name is forever attached to Atlanta’s rise as a Hip-Hop capital. His headlining set was also tied to two major anniversaries: 20 years of King, the album that helped define his superstar run, and 20 years of ATL, the film that turned a very specific Atlanta feeling into something the whole world could understand. For Tip, Birthday Bash was not just another concert slot. It was a full-circle hometown victory lap.

The rest of the lineup told its own story about Atlanta’s reach. Gucci Mane represented a whole trap music family tree, with influence that still shows up in the sound, slang and artist development of rap today. 2 Chainz brought the punchlines, luxury talk and veteran star power. Waka Flocka helped make turn-up music feel like a contact sport. Soulja Boy and Travis Porter spoke to the blog and ringtone eras energy that had clubs, high schools and college campuses in a chokehold. Pastory Troy and Kilo Ali brought in the deeper Atlanta foundation, while YK Niece gave the night a newer-generation spark. Put together, the bill felt like a living timeline of how Atlanta has kept reinventing itself.

That’s what makes Birthday Bash special! It has always been about hometown reactions, the surprise walkouts, the classic records that make the while building rap word-for-word, and those little unscripted moments that only happen when Atlanta is celebrating Atlanta. Whether you were inside State Farm Arena or following along from another coast, this year’s 30th anniversary gave fans plenty to talk about. From T.I.’s homecoming energy to the all-Atlanta lineup and everything in between, here are some of the best moments from Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash ATL 2026.

BIRTHDAY BASH ATL 2026 BEST MOMENTS

Athlete of The Mic Hooper James

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ / iOne

Who’s Hot Winner Deisha Taylor Opening The Show With A Bang

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Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ / iOne

Kilo Ali Showing That The OGs Still Got It

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ / iOne

Fabo & His Undeniable Energy

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Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ / iOne

YK Niece Representing For New Atlanta

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Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net / iOne

Travis Porter Got The Crowd Rockin’ With Some Of Their Timeless ATL Classics

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Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net / iOne

DJ Holiday & Moran Blessing Some Fans

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Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Atlanta Prince Williams/ATLpics.Net / iOne

The Legendary Ying Yang Twins

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Source: Amir Gray / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Amir Gray / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Amir Gray / iOne

Soulja Boy Crankin’ The A Up

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Source: Amir Gray / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Amir Gray / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Amir Gray / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Amir Gray / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Amir Gray / iOne

Mr. Hard In Da Paint, Waka Flocka Flame

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Source: Amir Gray / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Amir Gray / iOne

2 Chainz Dipping Into His Deep Catalog

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Source: Amir Gray / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Amir Gray / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Amir Gray / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Amir Gray / iOne

Gucci Mane La Flare In The Building

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Source: Amir Gray / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Amir Gray / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Amir Gray / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Amir Gray / iOne

Mykko Montana Bringing Some Nostalgic Vibes

T.I. Shows Why He’s The King Of The South & Makes It A Family Affair

Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Amir Gray / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Amir Gray / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Amir Gray / iOne
Birthday Bash XXX
Source: Amir Gray / iOne

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