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Cherokee D’Ass Didn’t Appreciate Drake’s ‘Iceman’ Name Drop

Published on May 18, 2026
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Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Drake is enjoying both fanfare and criticism after the release of his studio album, Iceman, and that’s apart from the two surprise albums he tacked on last Friday (May 15). Cherokee D’Ass, considered a legend in the adult film industry, was referenced in a bar by Drake, prompting her to react in a not-so-favorable fashion.

Drake’s Iceman notably has its share of supporters and detractors, with some saying the track, “Make Them Pay,” which was produced by Flywilliums & Ovrkast., might be the album’s standout. In the song, the Canadian superstar drops a reference regarding two adult film starlets, with Cherokee D’Ass being one of the pair to react online.

Taking to X, Cherokee wrote, “Rapping about sh*t that happened over 20 years ago lol,” a reaction to Drizzy’s lyrics in “Make Them Pay,” which we’ll share below.

From “Make Them Pay”:

I’m greater than everybody like some shredded cheese/I was in Hazelton at the One before I was in the Loop like a set of keys/Shout out to Cherokee D and Skyy Black/’Cause they was at my birthday when I was searchin’ big-booty ebonies, jeez

While some might’ve taken the largely positive shout-out well, Cherokee’s reaction was certainly on the opposite spectrum. What’s even more interesting is that the OVO Sound honcho has mentioned Cherokee in passing in other mediums beyond music.

During an IG Live session with Joe Budden in 2020, Drake gave love to adult film starlet Jada Fire and the aforementioned Cherokee, writing in the comments section, “Jada and Cherokee def still in my top searches on the thickest [A]pple laptop I have in storage.”

While it isn’t known if the beef between Drake and Cherokee D’Ass is a serious one or not, fans online have chimed in as they’re known to do. We’ve got reactions from all sides below.

Photo: Getty

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