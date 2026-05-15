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'GTA 6' Pre-Orders Are Reportedly About To Begin

Word? : ‘GTA 6’ Pre-Orders Are Reportedly About To Begin

Along with pre-orders, there is a buzz in the air that another trailer is on the way.

Published on May 15, 2026
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  • The X account @VideoGameDeals claims that it received an email from a Best Buy affiliate account notifying them that pre-orders for the game will begin on May 18.
  • This latest buzz comes even though we still have no idea how much Rockstar Games is planning to charge for the game. Some analysts believe the cost could range from $60 to $100, and say GTA 6, while bringing in a billion, could also crash the video game industry.
  • As you can imagine, any news about GTA 6 sparks reactions off the chain, as gamers are thirsty for information about the title's release.
Grand Theft Auto VI
Rockstar Games / GTA 6

Gamers, your patience is finally about to be rewarded. Word on the video game streets is that GTA 6 pre-orders are about to begin, and that’s not the only news to be excited about.

Spotted on Polygon and numerous other reports, Rockstar Games is prepping the marketing blitz for its highly anticipated game GTA 6, which is still slated to release this fall.

The X account @VideoGameDeals claims that it received an email from a Best Buy affiliate account notifying them that pre-orders for the game will begin on May 18.

“GTA 6 Pre-Orders Start via Best Buy on May 18. Got this in an email from the Best Buy Affiliate Account,” the post read.

According to Polygon, this is standard practice for retail partners to share personalized links or codes with their audiences and receive an undisclosed amount of money from the retailer in exchange.

This latest buzz comes even though we still have no idea how much Rockstar Games is planning to charge for the game. Some analysts believe the cost could range from $60 to $100, and say GTA 6, while bringing in a billion, could also crash the video game industry.

Is Trailer 3 For GTA 6 Dropping Too?

Along with pre-orders, there is a buzz in the air that another trailer is on the way, with Kotaku reporting that Sony has been sending emails to PlayStation 4 owners nudging them to upgrade to a PS5 in anticipation of the release of GTA 6.

It’s no secret that Sony is working very closely with Rockstar Games to help market what is easily the most anticipated video game of all time. In the trailers, they go out of their way to inform us that the footage was captured on a PS5 console.

As you can imagine, any news about GTA 6 sparks reactions off the chain, as gamers are thirsty for information about the title’s release.

Ha, we hope so too.

You can see more reactions below.

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