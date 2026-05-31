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Donald Trump's Great American State Fair Is Already an Epic Flop

Donald Trump Is BIG MAD After Artists Drop Out From His Struggle Great American State Fair, Suggests Himself As A Replacement

Trump said on Truth Social that he was holding an "America is Back" rally where he would "give a major speech, rallying the Country forward."

Published on May 31, 2026
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  • Trump threatens to cancel the state fair after artists withdraw, suggesting he perform instead.
  • Several high-profile acts, have already dropped out of the event.
  • Trump claims he is the 'Greatest President in History' and could replace the 'boring' artists.
Donald Trump's Great American State Fair Is Already an Epic Flop
The Washington Post / Donald Trump

The struggle is real for Donald Trump and Great American State Fair’s Freedom 250 concert in Washington D.C. after several artists who were initially attached to it dropped out, leaving Orange Mussolini BIG MAD.

Trump took to his virtual soapbox, Truth Social, to vent about developments regarding the Great American State Fair, and he was BIG MAD enough to float the idea of canceling it altogether.

On Saturday, organizers of the event, which is described as a birthday bash to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary, announced that Trump would “kick off” the state fair on June 25 with one of his meandering speeches during the opening ceremony.

“As the visionary behind the Great American State Fair, we are excited to announce that President Trump will personally kick off this historic celebration on Wednesday, June 24, in an opening ceremony celebrating America’s 250th birthday,” Danielle Alvarez, a spokesperson for Freedom 250, said.

Donald Trump Suggests Replacing The Artists With Himself

Later that day, Trump said on Truth Social that he was holding an “America is Back” rally where he would “give a major speech, rallying the Country forward.” 

Hilariously, he floated the idea of replacing the artists with himself before suggesting they “cancel it” in a post he shared on Saturday night.

“I understand Artists are getting ‘the yips’ having to do with their performance,” Orange Mussoliini added that he was thinking of replacing “these highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists'” with himself, “the man who some say is the Greatest President in History.”

LOL, bruh.

“We should have a giant MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN RALLY, for 250, instead of having overpriced singers, who nobody wants to hear, whose music is boring, and yet who do nothing but complain,” he continued in his post he shared on Saturday night.

This all came about after Freedom 250 announced the lineup of artists scheduled to perform on the National Mall from June 24 to July 10.

All The Acts Who Have Dropped Out So Far

After it was announced, artists Young MC, Morris Day & The Time, Commodores, Brett Michaels, and Martina McBride all dropped out.


Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli, Vanilla Ice, C+C Music Factory rapper Freedom Williams, and Flo Rida are still scheduled to perform if Trump doesn’t decide to axe them.

Vanilla Ice defended staying on the bill, telling TMZ, “I’m here to party with America, man. Music is made to bring people together, and that’s what we are here to do. And we’re just gonna represent the ’90s.”

The one-hit wonder claimed he wasn’t political, even though he has performed at Mar-A-Lago and said the event is celebrating the country as a whole.

“I don’t even vote, so I don’t even care. If Biden called up and said, ‘My daughter is getting married, we need Vanilla Ice,’ I’d go play. It’s not a big thing,” he told the celebrity gossip site.

No one in their right mind would hire Robert Van Winkle to sing “Ice Ice Baby” at their daughter’s wedding.

You can see more reactions below.

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