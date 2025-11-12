Who Is Jelenny Tejada?: Kevin Gates’ New 26-Year-Old Boo

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Jelenny Tejada has quickly become one of the most-talked-about women in hip-hop circles after being revealed as Kevin Gates’ new girlfriend. The 26-year-old Dominican-American model, influencer, and former Marine has a story that’s just as intriguing as the man she’s dating. Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and raised in the U.S., Jelenny Tejada joined the United States Marine Corps in 2018 and later studied communications at San Diego Miramar College. After leaving the military, she transitioned into modeling and content creation, building a social media following by sharing her fitness routines, fashion looks, and lifestyle photos. Her combination of discipline, beauty, and charisma helped her stand out online long before her name became linked to Gates.

Still, it wasn’t until her relationship with Kevin Gates surfaced that Jelenny truly entered the spotlight. The pair were first seen together in social media clips earlier this year, with Gates openly showing affection and proudly confirming that they were indeed dating. Fans were quick to point out their 13-year age gap (Gates is 39), but the rapper didn’t hold back in defending their relationship. During a viral Instagram Live, he told critics he was unbothered by outside opinions, reminding people that he’s happy and that’s all that matters. That confidence, mixed with Tejada’s poised demeanor, instantly made them one of the internet’s favorite new talking points.

The public reaction, of course, has been divided. Some fans are rooting for Gates, saying he deserves happiness after a string of tumultuous relationships, while others question how quickly he seems to move on. A lot of attention has also turned toward Jelenny herself, her military past, her career as an influencer, and what it’s like being in the spotlight with someone as unfilitered as Kevin Gates. She has been praised for her independence and ambition, although some critics accuse her of clout-chasing, a label that often follows women who date famous men. Still, Tejada has remained relatively quiet amid the noise, letting her work and personality speak for themselves.

Kevin Gates’ dating history adds another layer to the story. He was married to Dreka Gates, his longtime partner and the mother of his two children, from 2015 until their split earlier this year. The marriage was public and spiritual. Fans saw them as a power couple in hip-hop for nearly a decade. After their separation, Gates shocked many when he briefly married influencer Brittany Renner in April 2025. That marriage lasted just 52 days before ending in divorce. So when Jelenny entered the picture not long after, it was impossible for fans not to notice the pattern and wonder whether this relationship would be different.

For Jelenny Tejada, this new chapter is both an opportunity and a challenge. Dating someone as famous and outspoken as Kevin Gates means every move is magnified. Yet she brings a unique story to the table as a former Marine, model, and influencer with a disciplined edge that contrasts Gates’ wild, unpredictable persona. Whether their relationship lasts or not, Tejada has already carved out her own spotlight and proven she’s more than just “Kevin Gates’ girlfriend.” For now, the two seem happy and unbothered by the outside noise and fans. Love them or hate them, we can’t wait to see what happens next.

