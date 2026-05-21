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No Jumper's Ant Jefe Arrested For Murder In Los Angeles

‘No Jumper’ Co-Host Ant Jefe Arrested For Murder In Los Angeles

Published on May 21, 2026
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Ant Jefe

Ant Jefe, a co-host on Adam22’s No Jumper program, was arrested this week in Los Angeles and charged with murder. Adam22 has given a statement regarding Ant Jefe’s arrest, regarding the moment as a “huge shock.”

TMZ broke the news of the arrest of Ant Jefe, real name Maurice Shelmon. Shelmon, 35, was arrested on Tuesday (May 19) by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), according to reports.

USA Today added in its reporting that Shelmon was arrested by members of the LAPD’s robbery and homicide division.

“[Ant has] been a great podcaster for the last year or so, and as far as I knew, he wasn’t really in the streets like that anymore, so this was all a huge shock,” Adam22 said to TMZ.

Adam22 and his No Jumper compatriots reacted to the details of Shelmon’s arrest during a livestream on Tuesday.

Co-host Mooseman said, “He’s like, ‘Mr. I’m just a podcaster, YouTuber, I’m big chilling.’ So this was disheartening to see for sure. Jefe got our full support up here at No Jumper. We want to see best for bro. And this is a terrible thing to hear, for sure.”

The details of Shelmon’s arrest have largely been kept mum.

Photo: @young_ant_jefe / Instagram

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Adam22 los angeles Murder

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