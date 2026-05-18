Pitchfork Gives Drake’s ICEMAN a Brutal 4.8 Rating

Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Drake may still dominate streaming charts, but one of music journalism’s most influential tastemakers is clearly not impressed with his latest release.

Pitchfork handed Drake’s new album ICEMAN a harsh 4.8 rating this week, delivering one of the lowest-profile reviews of the rapper’s career and reigniting conversations about whether the superstar has finally lost his creative edge.

The review did not hold back.

“The problem is, all of this insight — free grousing used to be fun, and Drake’s music — his rap music, at least — hasn’t made prolonged contact with fun in a decade,” the review reads. “Instead, every new Drake project is a buffet of humiliation, mortification, and self-serving delusion. On ICEMAN, we get a few teaspoons of nourishing hilarity, but mostly it’s a long platter of the cold, lumpy self-pity that made us push our chairs back in the first place.”

The scathing critique quickly spread across social media, where fans and critics alike debated whether Pitchfork was being overly harsh or simply saying what many listeners have been thinking for years.

ICEMAN arrived with massive anticipation following months of online speculation, subliminal shots, and Drake teasing a colder, more confrontational return to form. Instead, critics argue the album doubles down on many of the same themes that have increasingly frustrated listeners: bitterness, paranoia, wounded ego, and endless grievances directed at former friends, rivals, and women.

And social media had much to say about the influential music site’s scathing review:

But not everyone was convinced that Pitchfork got it right.

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While some fans praised the album’s production and introspective moments, others admitted the project felt emotionally repetitive and overly self-indulgent. The Pitchfork review specifically criticized Drake’s inability to evolve beyond what it described as “self-serving delusion,” suggesting the rapper remains trapped in a cycle of airing personal frustrations without delivering the charisma or sharp songwriting that once made his music feel exciting.

Despite the negative review, Drake’s commercial power remains undeniable. ICEMAN is still expected to perform strongly on streaming platforms, continuing a streak that has kept the Toronto superstar at the center of hip-hop conversation for more than a decade.

Still, the 4.8 score signals that critical patience with Drake may be wearing thin — even if his fanbase isn’t ready to let go just yet.