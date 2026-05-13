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Nike Drops "Knicks" Themed Air Force 1

Nike Drops “Knicks” Themed Air Force 1 Following Their Sweep Of The 76ers

Published on May 13, 2026
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Knicks Nike Air Force 1 NYC
Source: Instagram / @soleretriever

Unless you’ve been living under a rock as of late, you’d know that the New York Knicks fanbase have been lounging on cloud 9 for the past few days, following the Knicks’ unlikely sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers last Sunday (May 10).

Looking to capitalize off the crazed fandom that is currently engulfing the streets of New York that Zohran Mamdani has freshly paved, Nike released a limited edition Air Force 1 at their Soho flagship store that became an immediate must-have sneaker for the Knicks faithful. Almost immediately following the surprising sweep of the 76ers Sunday evening, Nike dropped their “New York Knicks” Air Force 1 exclusively at Nike Soho. Anyone lucky enough to be in the vicinity at the time was able to grab a pair and show their love for their team.

Decked out in a deep orange base with a white midsole and gummy bottom, the sneakers featured the “NYC” logo on the heel tabs to ensure that Cleveland Cavalier fans don’t claim this silhouette as their own.

While some feel the colorway is trash (haters), the sneakers undoubtedly sold out as Knicks-a-mania is running wild all over the Big Apple.

Couple that with Nike immediately trolling the 76ers with their “Too Much To Process” campaign, y’all know Nike was in its marketing bag with the release of its “Knicks” Air Force 1.

Unfortunately for Knicks fans, resale prices on the sneakers are already hitting $300+. Should the Knicks reach the NBA Finals or even take home the chip, you can expect these babies to get closer to $1,000.

We Just hope Nike does an online drop because we needs a pair.

What do y’all think about the “Knicks” Air Force 1s? Did you cop? Sound off in the comments section below.

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