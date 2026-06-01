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50 Cent Jokes Following Alleged Diddy Sex Tape Leak

If Diddy is trending, chances are 50 Cent has something to say about it.

Published on June 1, 2026
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2003 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

50 Cent has never met a Diddy headline he couldn’t turn into content. The G-Unit general was back on Instagram after an alleged leaked video involving Sean “Diddy” Combs and Daphne Joy started making the rounds online.

As spotted on Complex, 50 Cent reacted to the alleged tape in typical petty fashion, using the moment to get off jokes while also making it clear he believes his son, Sire, is the person most impacted by the situation. Daphne Joy, who shares Sire with 50 Cent, was alleged to be in the video, which reportedly surfaced online and quickly spread across social media. The alleged clip also reportedly features another man whose name has surfaced in connection with past Diddy allegations.

50 did not waste much time chiming in. In one post, he appeared to clown the situation writing “Free Diddy he has gone through enough being born with no penis. LOL 😆.” In a follow-up he shifted the focus to his son, writing that Sire was the real victim in all of this. For 50, the concern seemed less about Diddy and more about the fact that his teenage son now has to deal with seeing his mother’s name attached to another messy headline.

Daphne Joy has also seemingly responded to the alleged leak. According to reports, she posted and later deleted a message where she wrote, “Everybody plays the fool sometimes and I’ve been the biggest fool.” She also reportedly claimed she was recorded without her consent, which adds another serious layer to a story that social media has largely turned into jokes, memes and nonstop commentary.

And yes, the internet did what the internet does. Once the alleged footage started circulating, timelines quickly filled with jokes aimed at Diddy, with users focusing on everything from the ongoing allegations surrounding him to body-related commentary that spread across social media. Still, with consent now being part of the discussion, this is clearly bigger than just another viral moment.

50 Cent’s reaction also should not surprise anyone who has been following his long-running issues with Diddy. Fif has been relentless when it comes to trolling the Bad Boy founder, and his Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, only added more fuel to that already messy back-and-forth.

Diddy, meanwhile, remains in the middle of his legal fallout. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison after being convicted on prostitution-related charges, though he was acquitted of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges. His legal team appealed the conviction and sentence earlier this year, with federal appeals court judges hearing arguments in April.

So while Diddy’s attorneys continue fighting his case in court, 50 Cent is still handling things the way he always has: from Instagram, with jokes loaded and ready.

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