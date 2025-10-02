Subscribe
Young Thug Yells "Free Diddy During Recent Adin Ross Stream

Young Thug Shows Support For Diddy During Recent Adin Ross Stream

"Free the OG Diddy, man," Thug said. "Free the OG."

Published on October 2, 2025

Adin Ross / KICK / Young Thug

Young Thug let the world know in the weirdest way that he is in Diddy’s corner.

During a recent visit to Adin Ross’ livestream, Young Thug gave the embattled mogul a shoutout. 

It didn’t take long for things to get weird when the Uy Scuti rapper grabbed a bottle of baby oil when entering Ross’ bedroom. The Trump-supporting streamer then pointed at Thugger, saying,  “What the f*** are you doing with that? Aye, aye, aye! No baby oil over here, bro.”

Ross was adamant that the bottle of baby oil was not his and belonged to a previous guest who had left it there. 

Suuuurrreeee. 

Ross asked Young Thug why he was trying to hand him the bottle. Thugger gave a shoutout to Diddy, offering him support ahead of his Oct 3 sentencing for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. 

“Free the OG Diddy, man,” Thug said. “Free the OG.”

The rapper, who was just dragged for using the N-word with the hard ER in it on the intro track of his latest album, then said he was “overly” on the side of Diddy, with Ross eventually saying he was too. 

 “Alright, free Diddy,” Ross said. “If he said it, ‘I’m ‘Free Diddy,’ too.”

Thug also said that he was “praying” for Diddy when Ross mentioned that the Bad Boy general was getting sentenced on Friday.

You can see reactions to Young Thug’s visit to Adin Ross’ Kick stream below.

