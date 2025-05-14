Adin Ross Gets Packed Up On X For Attacking Doechii
Adin Ross Gets Packed Up On X For Calling Doechii A “Piece Of Sh*t”
Adin Ross is no stranger to garnering controversy as dictated by the many times he’s gone viral for his explosive takes and his current alignment with DDG, who was recently accused of some heinous acts. During a recent livestream, Adin Ross unleashed a vicious verbal attack against Doechii, calling her a “piece of sh*t” among other choice words. Adin Ross, 24, is one of the most popular streamers in the business and boasts over a billion views among his various platforms that include Twitch, YouTube, and the Kick platform where he is currently signed. During a stream, someone in the chat mentioned Doechii’s name, sparking Ross to go on a tirade. “Don’t get me started on that b*tch,” Ross repeatedly said, adding, “Don’t get me started on that industry plant. People say a lot of sh*t about me but one thing I’m not is an industry plant.” Ross continued to aim barbs at Doechii, angered by what he witnessed during the TDE artist’s Met Gala appearance. The “Anxiety” star was seen on video sharply directing her team to cover her Met Gala outfit from the rain as she traveled to the event. She has since apologized to her team and fans for the outburst. That wasn’t good enough for Ross, who then called Doechii a “entitled, unintelligent piece of sh*t” and urged his fans to stop listening to her music. He then made a plea to The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, asking why they included Doechii on the “Timeless” remix. On X, fans are packing up Adin Ross with the swiftness, along with making mention that he was just on air with DDG, who is accused of physically abusing his son’s mother, Halle Bailey. Check out the reactions below. — Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash